Global Material Handling Robotics Market – Significant Demand Foreseen by 2025

This report presents the worldwide Material Handling Robotics market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2013-2018 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Material handling robots are used in various applications like packaging, pick and place, and palletizing/de-palletizing.

The convenience and the significant cost reduction offered by these robots is expected to uplift the growth of the material handling robotics market.

Rapid industrialization in developed and emerging economies has led to the shortage of skilled labor, which is expected to increase in the future.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

ABB

FANUC

Kuka

Kawasaki Robotics

Yaskawa Electric

Adept Technology

Material Handling Robotics Breakdown Data by Type

Electric

Semi-Electric

Manual

Material Handling Robotics Breakdown Data by Application

Automotive

Chemical

Electrical And Electronics

Industrial Machinery

Food And Beverage

Others

Material Handling Robotics Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Material Handling Robotics Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

