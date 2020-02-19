Global Moving Bed Bioreactor (MBBR) Market Applications and Geographical Analysis 2025

ResearchMoz include new market research report “Global Moving Bed Bioreactor (MBBR) Market Research Report 2019” to its huge collection of research reports.

Moving Bed Bioreactor (MBBR) is a new form of water treatment solution, which is growing rapidly in terms of usage, particularly in developed countries. MBBRs are cheaper than some solutions available in the market such as membrane biofilm reactors (MBRs). They occupy less area in comparison, one-third of the area occupied by activated sludge process treatment.

MBBR is suited best in this regard offering a smaller carbon footprint, unrivaled efficiency in water treatment needed for industrial firms/municipalities to meet the stringent pollutant discharge limits. MBBR also provides cost effective replacements of older systems, while simultaneously providing superior efficiency and capacity utilization of existing infrastructure, thus helping preserve investments in plant infrastructure and hence ideally suited for upgrade and capacity expansion of existing wastewater treatment plants.

This report focuses on Moving Bed Bioreactor (MBBR) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Moving Bed Bioreactor (MBBR) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Aquatech International

Degremont Technologies

Veolia Water Technologies

Applied Water Solutions

Aquapoint

Biowater Technology A/S

Headworks

Dow Water & Process Solutions

Evoqua Water Technologies

GE Water & Process Technologies

Ovivo

Siemens Water Technologies

Wock-Oliver

World Water Works

AqWis-Wise Water Technologies

Schlumberger

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Biochemical oxygen demand (BOD) / COD Removal

Nitrification/De-nitrification

Segment by Application

Municipal Wastewater Treatment

Industrial

Package Plants

