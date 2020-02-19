Global Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market Analysis, Size, Shares & Trends 2025

ResearchMoz include new market research report “Global Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” to its huge collection of research reports.

The nitrile butadiene rubber market gains from superior physical properties of nitrile butadiene rubber over other widely used polymer rubbers. High resilience towards chemicals, oils, fuels, and heat account for preference of nitrile butadiene rubber for rubber products such as hoses, cables, and extruded goods. Moreover, performance of nitrile butadiene rubber against chemicals and oils can be enhanced by increasing acrylonitrile content during manufacture of the polymer.

Here, you can avail Sample PDF pages for this report: https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=2047994

Key end users of nitrile butadiene rubber are oil & gas, automotive, and mechanical engineering product industries.

In particular, nitrile butadiene powder finds application for high friction areas to increase abrasion coefficient. This includes clutch plates and brake liners for automobiles. Collectively, nitrile butadiene rubber market is benefitted, predicted to expand at nearly 7% CAGR from 2017 to 2022.

Nitrile butadiene rubber (NBR) is a synthetic rubber. Commonly known as Buna-N, it is formed by the copolymerization of acrylonitrile and butadiene. It is known as the base of rubber products in various sectors including automotive and industrial.

Based on application, the NBR market has been segmented into O-rings & seals, hoses, belts & cables, molded & extruded products, adhesives & sealants, and gloves. The O-rings & seals segment is the largest application segment of the NBR market. O-rings and seals are used in various end-use industries, such as manufacturing, oil & gas, and automotive. The consumption of O-rings & seals in the automotive industry is directly related to vehicle manufacturing. NBR gloves are preferred over latex gloves, due to low chances of allergy and high puncture resistance.

Based on end-use industry, the NBR market has been segmented into automotive & transportation, industrial, oil & gas, mining & metallurgy, construction, and medical. Unique properties of NBR that include excellent resistance to heat, abrasion, and water have increased the applicability of NBR in various end-use industries. NBR is widely used in the production of sealing products for automotive & transportation, oil & gas, manufacturing, and mining industries.

Asia Pacific is estimated to be the largest market for NBR; this market in the Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Over the past few years, vehicle manufacturing in countries, such as China, India, Japan, and Indonesia has witnessed exponential growth. Thus, the rise in the production of automobiles has contributed to the increased consumption of NBR in the Asia Pacific region.

This report researches the worldwide Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Make An Enquiry @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=2047994

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) capacity, production, value, price and market share of Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Lanxess

Sinopec

Kumho Petrochemical

TSRC Corporation

JSR Corporation

LG Chem

Versalis S.P.A

Zeon Corporation

Sibur Holding

Omnova Solutions Inc

Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Breakdown Data by Application

Automotive & Transportation

Industrial

Oil & Gas

Mining & Metallurgy

Construction

Medical

About ResearchMoz

ResearchMoz is the one stop online destination to find and buy market research reports & Industry Analysis. We fulfill all your research needs spanning across industry verticals with our huge collection of market research reports. We provide our services to all sizes of organizations and across all industry verticals and markets. Our Research Coordinators have in-depth knowledge of reports as well as publishers and will assist you in making an informed decision by giving you unbiased and deep insights on which reports will satisfy your needs at the best price.

For More Information Kindly Contact:

ResearchMoz

Mr. Nachiket Ghumare,

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: [email protected]

Follow us on LinkedIn @ http://bit.ly/1TBmnVG

Blog: https://studyanalyst.blogspot.in