Global Optical Lens Edger Market Shipment and Sales Forecast 2018-2026

This report on the global optical lens edger market provides analysis for the period 2016–2026, wherein 2017 is the base year and 2018 to 2026 is the forecast period. Data for 2016 has been included as historical information. The report covers market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to influence the growth of the optical lens edger market during the said period. The study provides comprehensive analysis on market growth throughout the above mentioned forecast period in terms of value and volume estimates (US$ Mn and Thousand Units) across different geographies.

Global Optical Lens Edger Market: Market Dynamics

The global optical lens edger market is projected to expand due to dynamic aspects such as rise in demand from the ophthalmology industry and impact of a rise in demand for camera products. However, the global optical lens edger market is facing a challenging environment from the three different aspects of maturity in the production cycle. Nevertheless, significant demand for in-office finishing labs in the ophthalmology industry is likely to offer attractive opportunities to the market. Simplified, effective, and automatic edging equipment are trending products in the global optical lens edger market.

Global Optical Lens Edger Market: Key Segments

The optical lens edger market has been segmented based on type, application, and region. Based on type, the global optical lens edger market has been classified into manual optical lens edger, automatic optical lens edger, and Semi-automatic optical lens edger. In terms of application, the global optical lens edger market has been categorized into eyeglass lens, microscope lens, camera lens, others (telescope, binoculars, etc.) Based on region, the report classifies the market into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America.

Global Optical Lens Edger Market: Scope of the Study

The report highlights key developments in the optical lens edger market. Porter’s Five Force Analysis, which identifies bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat from new entrants, threat from substitutes, and degree of competition, is included in the report. Value chain analysis, which shows workflow in the optical lens edger market and identifies raw material service providers and distribution channels, are covered in the report. Segment trends and regional trends are part of the report. It also covers segment-wise comparison matrix, incremental opportunity analysis, and market positioning of key players for all regions covered in the scope of the study.

Incremental opportunity analysis identifies and compares attractiveness of segments based on CAGR and market share index across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America along with all the countries included in these regions. The same has also been provided for the product segments.

Global Optical Lens Edger Market: Competitive Landscape

The report includes the competition landscape, which covers competition matrix and market share analysis of major players in the global optical lens edger market based on their 2017 revenues. It also includes profiles of major players. Competition matrix benchmarks leading players based on their capabilities and potential to grow. Factors such as market position, offerings, and R&D focus are attributed to a company’s capabilities. Topline growth, market share, segment growth, infrastructure facilities, and future outlook are attributed to a company’s potential to grow. This section also identifies and includes various recent developments by leading players in the optical lens edger market.

Company profiling includes company overview, major business strategies adopted, and key developments. The companies profiled in the global optical lens edger market include Essilor International S.A., Topcon Corporation, NIDEK CO., LTD., INNOVA Medical Ophthalmics Inc., Coburn Technologies Inc., Huvitz Corp., Mei Srl, Santinelli International, and Shanghai Supore Instruments Co. Ltd.

The global optical lens edger market is segmented as below:

Market Segmentation

Global Optical Lens Edger Market, by Type

Manual Optical Lens Edger

Automatic Optical Lens Edger

Semi-automatic Optical Lens Edger

Global Optical Lens Edger Market, by Application

Eyeglass Lens

Microscope Lens

Camera Lens

Others (Telescope, Binoculars, etc.)

