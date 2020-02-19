Global Parental Control market 2019: size, share, demand, trends, growth and 2022 forecasts explored in latest research

Parental Control Market by Deployment Type (On-Premises and Cloud); by Platform Analysis (Windows, Android, IOS, and Others); by Type Analysis (Smart Phones, Computers, Tablets, and Others); by End-Users Analysis (Educational Institutes, Residential, and Commercial): Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and forecast, 2019 – 2025

Report Brief The report covers forecast and analysis for the parental control market on a global and regional level. The report includes the drivers and the restraints that affect the growth of the market. Market opportunities are discussed in detail in the report. The key target audience for the market has been determined in the report. The revenue generated by the prominent industry players has been analyzed in the report. The market numbers have been calculated using the top-down and the bottom-up approaches. The parental control market has been analyzed using the Porters Five Forces Analysis. The market is segmented on the basis of deployment, platform, type, end-users which in turn is bifurcated on a regional level as well. All the segments have been evaluated based on the present and the future trends. The report deals with the in-depth quantitative and qualitative analyses of the parental control market. The report includes the detailed company profiles of the prominent market players.

Market Summary

Overview

Parental control software is a tool that helps in filtering the contents that can be viewed on the internet. This software is especially beneficial to the parents as it helps to control the internet activities of the children. This software helps in protecting children from cyberbullying, games, internet addiction, online predators, and other harmful content. Parental control software facilitates effective location tracking, website filtering, access scheduling, personal information blocking, chat monitoring, remote management, social network monitoring as well as SMS and calls blocking and monitoring. Parental control software offers parents with the ability to monitor the activities of the children as well as restrict the access to the content that is inappropriate.

Value

The global parental control market was valued at around USD 1,400 million in the year 2016 and it is expected to reach approximately USD 3,300 million by 2025. The global parental control market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of over 11.5% between 2017 and 2025.

Drivers and Restraints

Cyberbullying is one of the prominent factors driving the parental control market. Cyberbullying is a form of internet violence where the perpetrator uses the social media account to affront or threaten other social media users. Cyberbullying can be very destructive as it can lead to anxiety, depression, and even suicide. Most of the cyberbullying crimes are committed by adolescents and teenagers who do not realize the consequences of their actions. Thus to keep a control over such activities parental control software are used.

The low adoption of the parental control software owing to lack of knowledge about the software limits the growth of the market.

Segmentation

The on-premises segment dominated the parental control market in 2016. The cloud segment is growing at a rapid rate thus expected to be the most attractive segment of the market within the forecast period. The cloud solutions are accessed via the internet and are usually hosted by a third-party vendor. Comparatively, the cloud-based services have reduced hardware, software, and internal IT needs

Windows dominated the parental control market with a major share of over 39.5% in 2016. Family Safety is part of Windows Live Essentials which can be used independently. The software allows the parents to schedule usage, control the games that are played, and block the unwanted apps thus increasing its utilization.

In the year 2016, computer segment held more than 42% of the market share thus dominating the parental control market. Smartphone anticipates being the second most attractive segment within the forecasted period owing to the increased use of the smartphones that are embedded with full-featured internet browsers and downloadable applications.

Residential segment dominated the parental control market with around 44% of the total market share in 2016 and is further expected to maintain this trend over the forecast period. The commercial segment held the second largest share with over 38% of total market share in 2016. The home users and the school administration increasingly use the parental control software for controlling the web resources that are used by small kids.

North America held the largest market share in 2016 and is expected to dominate the parental control market in the future years. The Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing parental control market, owing to increasing household ownership of internet-connected media devices and growing awareness of gaming internet addiction decoders on child population.

Industry Players

The global parental control market report profiles some of the leading players in the market and analyzes their key strategies. The major players in the market are ATT Inc., Avanquest S.A., AVAST Software s.r.o., Bitdefender, CLEAN ROUTER, Circle Media Inc., Webroot Inc., DLink, Dojo, Google LLC, IwantSoft, Inc., Kaspersky, KidLogger.net, McAfee, Mobicip, Net Nanny, Verizon, Sprint, Netgear Inc., OpenDNS, Inc., Qustodio LLC, Safer Kid, Inc., Symantec Corporation, T-Mobile US, Inc.

The prominent market players maintain the competitive edge in the global market by making investments in the mergers and acquisitions and by increasing their product portfolio. For instance, in January 2017 Bitdefender, the innovative security software solutions provider, acquired Profil Technology of France in order to strengthen its global presence.

