Global Patient Monitoring and Ultrasound Devices Display Market Industry Overview, Trends and Growth Opportunities Forecasted till 2025

Global Patient Monitoring and Ultrasound Devices Display Market: Overview

The global patient monitoring and ultrasound devices display market report provides analysis for the period 2015 – 2025, wherein the period from 2017 to 2025 is the forecast period and 2016 is the base year. The report covers all the major trends and technologies playing key role in patient monitoring and ultrasound devices display market growth over the forecast period. It also highlights the drivers, restraints, and opportunities expected to influence market’s growth during the forecast period. The study provides a holistic perspective on the patient monitoring and ultrasound devices display market’s growth throughout the above mentioned forecast period in terms of revenue (in US$ Mn) and Volume (Mn Units), across different geographies, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa (MEA) and South America.

Global Patient Monitoring and Ultrasound Devices Display Market: Market Dynamics

The market overview section of the report demonstrates the market dynamics and market trends, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities that influence the current nature and future status of the market. An attractiveness analysis have also been provided for every geographic region in the report, in order to provide a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario of the patient monitoring and ultrasound devices display market, globally. Moreover, the report provides an overview of the various strategies of key players present in the market. Introduction and market definition chapter helps in understanding different technologies of patient monitoring and ultrasound devices display along with their applications which are included in the report.

Global Patient Monitoring and Ultrasound Devices Display Market: Market Segmentation

The report segments the global patient monitoring and ultrasound devices display market on the basis of various type into patient monitoring devices and ultrasound devices. Furthermore, the each market (patient monitoring devices and ultrasound device) is segmented on the basis of device type, screen size, screen resolution, touch type, display technology used, and by color type. On the basis of patient monitoring devices display type, the market is segmented into hemodynamic monitoring devices, neuromonitoring devices, cardiac monitoring devices, fetal & neonatal monitoring devices, respiratory monitoring devices, multiparameter monitoring devices, remote patient monitoring devices, weight monitoring devices and temperature monitoring devices. Whereas the ultrasound device display market is segmented on the basis of device type in 2D ultrasound, 3D ultrasound, 4D ultrasound, Doppler ultrasound, high-intensity focused ultrasound and extracorporeal shockwave lithotripsy segment. Thus, the report provides in-depth cross-segment analysis of the patient monitoring and ultrasound devices display market and classifies it into various levels, thereby providing valuable insights at the macro as well as micro levels.

The report also highlights the competitive landscape of the patient monitoring and ultrasound devices display market, thereby positioning all the major players according to their geographic presence and recent key developments. The comprehensive patient monitoring and ultrasound devices display market estimates are the result of our in-depth secondary research, primary interviews, and in-house expert panel reviews. These market estimates have been analyzed by taking into account the impact of different political, social, economic, technological, and legal factors along with the current market dynamics affecting the patient monitoring and ultrasound devices display market’s growth.

Global Patient Monitoring and Ultrasound Devices Display Market: Regional Outlook

On the basis of country, North American market is segmented into The U.S., Canada and Rest of North America. Similarly, Europe market is segmented into The U.K., Germany, France, and Rest of Europe. Asia Pacific have been segmented into China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific. Middle East and Africa covers the GCC countries, South Africa and Rest of Middle East and Africa. Similarly, South American region includes Brazil, and Rest of South America. This report provides all the essential information required to understand the patient monitoring and ultrasound devices display and its components. Furthermore, Porter’s Five Forces analysis explains the factors which are currently affecting the market. This report also provides the value chain analysis for the Patient Monitoring and Ultrasound Devices Display market which explains the participants of the value chain. The report also provides the current market trend impact analysis across each region.

Global Patient Monitoring and Ultrasound Devices Display Market: Competitive Landscape

Some of the key players engaged in patient monitoring and ultrasound devices display market include various manufacturers such as Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, GE Healthcare, Siemens Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, Shimadzu Corporation, Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation (TMSC), Carestream Health, Hitachi Medical Corporation, Barco NV, Hologic, Inc., Esaote SpA, EZISURG MEDICAL, Beijing JingJing Medical Equipment Co Ltd, Cook Medical, Medtronic, Inc., Shanghai Fosun Long March Medical Science Co Ltd, Lifetech Scientific Corporation, China Medical Equipment Co Ltd., Shanghai United Imaging Healthcare Co Ltd., and Beijing Leadman Biochemistry Ltd. Details such as financials, and products/service offerings pertaining to these players have been duly provided as part of company profiling.

Market Segmentation

Global Patient Monitoring and Ultrasound Devices Display Market, By Device Type

Patient Monitoring Devices Hemodynamic Monitoring Devices Neuromonitoring Devices Cardiac Monitoring Devices Fetal & Neonatal Monitoring Devices Respiratory Monitoring Devices Multiparameter Monitoring Devices Remote Patient Monitoring Devices Weight Monitoring Devices Temperature Monitoring Devices

Ultrasound Devices 2D Ultrasound 3D Ultrasound 4D Ultrasound Doppler Ultrasound High-intensity Focused Ultrasound Extracorporeal Shockwave Lithotripsy



Global Patient Monitoring and Ultrasound Devices Display Market, By Size

Patient Monitoring Devices 4” – 8” 8” – 12” 12” – 16” 16” – 20” 20” and above

Ultrasound Devices 15” – 16” 16” – 20” 20” and above



Global Patient Monitoring and Ultrasound Devices Display Market, By Screen Resolution

640 x 480

1024 x 768

1280 x 800

1280 x 1024

Others

Global Patient Monitoring and Ultrasound Devices Display Market, By Touch Type

Interactive

Non-interactive

Global Patient Monitoring and Ultrasound Devices Display Market, By Display Technology

LED

TFT-LCD

PM-LCD

CRT

PMOLED

AMOLED

Global Patient Monitoring and Ultrasound Devices Display Market, By Color

B/W

Colorful

In addition, the report provides analysis of the global Patient Monitoring and Ultrasound Devices Display market with respect to the following regions: