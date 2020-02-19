Global Re-dispersible Latex Powder (RDP) Market to Undertake Strapping Growth During 2019-2025

ResearchMoz incorporate new survey report “Global Re-dispersible Latex Powder (RDP) Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” to its immense accumulation of research reports.

Predominantly an add-on compound, re-dispersible polymer powders help improve the properties of gypsum or cement based dry-mixes mostly used in construction sector.

Re-dispersible powders serve dual advantages. First, it serves to mix performance boundaries of liquid latex modifiers. Second, re-dispersible polymer powders offer convenience and are easy to handle using one-component dry-mix systems.

Re-dispersible polymer powders, including latex polymer powders, witness substantial demand from the construction sector. Explicitly, use of re-dispersible polymer powder helps improve strength of mortar, along with improved water retention and higher flexural strength for strong impact.

Prominent use of re-dispersible latex powder is for all types of dry-mix mortar, including ceramic tile adhesive, wall putty powder, and exterior insulation mortar among others. With such uses of re-dispersible latex powder, re-dispersible latex powder market holds a bright future.

This report researches the worldwide Re-dispersible Latex Powder (RDP) market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, China, Japan and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Re-dispersible Latex Powder (RDP) breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Re-dispersible latex powder is a free-flowing organic polymer powder, produced through the spray drying of a wide range of monomers such as vinyl acetate, vinyl versatate, ethylene, acrylate, and styrene butadiene.

Under the background of slower economy growth rate, companies face the higher risks of profit decline. Europe’s economies in a state of slow growth, re-dispersible latex powder market has a certain potential in Europe, among them Europe’s demand is relatively stable. Europe market is already saturated. These few years, Europe’s re-dispersible latex powder production is more than its domestic demand; therefore, Europe would export re-dispersible latex powder to abroad countries. We tend to believe this industry now is close to mature, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth curve. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future, as competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

In future, the re-dispersible latex powder industry in Europe will be turn concentrated; Europe re-dispersible latex powder consuming market will still has a certain amount of growth. In Europe, Eastern Europe and the Russian market will be the next area of competition.

In recent few years, re-dispersible latex powder gross margins continue to decline. Global competition is likely to turn to the relationship of competition and cooperation. We believe that this industry will move towards centralization. For developing countries, the re-dispersible latex powder industry still has great potential. In Asia, Southeast Asia, India and Central Asia will have a more substantial growth. Chinese market will maintain rapid growth.

Global Re-dispersible Latex Powder (RDP) market size will increase to 2130 Million US$ by 2025, from 1500 Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Re-dispersible Latex Powder (RDP).

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Re-dispersible Latex Powder (RDP) capacity, production, value, price and market share of Re-dispersible Latex Powder (RDP) in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Re-dispersible Latex Powder (RDP) capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Re-dispersible Latex Powder (RDP) manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

