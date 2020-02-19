Global Submersible Pumps market 2025 Business Prospects, Development Status, Upcoming Opportunities and Growth Forecast

An intelligence report has been added to the portfolio of WiseGuyReports titled, “Global Submersible Pumps Market Research Report 2019”.

Global Submersible Pumps market 2019-2025

The global Submersible Pumps market is valued at 9080 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 13800 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Submersible Pumps volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Submersible Pumps market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report. A submersible pump is an equipment whose assembly are kept submerged in the fluids that it needs to pump thus preventing the formation of any vapor cavity in the liquid and work by pushing fluids to the surface from their submerged positions. These pumps are developed for different flow rates of the liquid satisfying different purposes in industries.

Global Market Outline: Submersible Pumps Market

Equipment commonly refers to tools, machinery, and other objects that are generally used to accomplish a particular task. Equipment is mainly used in the construction and manufacturing industrial sectors.

The industry is one of the primary drivers of many global economies, and introduces many breakthroughs globally, by combining significant technologies of electronics, materials, robotics, and software, in order to ensure the product and service efficiency offered by the equipment industry. There is a constant demand from these industries, which maintains the high revenue generation of the equipment industry.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Submersible Pumps are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

The key players covered in this study

General Electric

Grundfos

Borets

Ebara

Falcon Pumps

Flowserve

Kirloskar Brothers

KSB

Ruhrpumpen

Sulzer

Walrus America

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Borewell Submersible Pump

Open Well Submersible Pump

Market segment by Application, split into

Water and Wastewater Management

Mining and Construction

Petroleum

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K MT). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Submersible Pumps market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Submersible Pumps market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Submersible Pumps market by identifying its various sub-segments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Submersible Pumps manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Submersible Pumps with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of Submersible Pumps submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Economic Growth and Investments

Healthy macroeconomic growth with growing income per capita owing to the expanding working class globally, favorable demographics with the growing number of the skilled labor force are supporting the industry. The growth in public infrastructure and urbanization projects are serving as an opportunity for smaller sized construction machinery, and subsequently increased the demand for construction equipment globally. Investments towards infrastructural development, construction sector, and rise in the mining industry consequently contribute to the growth of the equipment industry.

Additionally, technological advancements in the industry in order to improve the quality and efficiency of equipment is fueling the investment towards research and development activities.

The governments of multiple countries are contributing to the growth of the equipment industry by increasing their expenditure on the infrastructural development of residential areas, highways, bridges to improve regional connectivity, in the nations, especially in developing countries.

