Global Wafer-level Manufacturing Equipment: Structure and Overview of Key Market 2025

This report presents the worldwide Wafer-level Manufacturing Equipment market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2013-2018 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The wafer-level manufacturing equipment is used for the production of semiconductor wafers, which includes processes such as lithography, etching and stripping, inspection, and packaging. The growing number of applications of semiconductor ICs across different segments has led to the increased demand for wafer-level manufacturing equipment.

Geographically, the APAC region is estimated to account for the largest share in this market during the forecast period.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Applied Materials

ASML

TEL

Lam Research

KLA-Tencor

Dainippon

Advantest

Canon

Hitachi

JEOL

Wafer-level Manufacturing Equipment Breakdown Data by Type

Wafer Fab Equipment

Wafer-Level Packaging And Assembly Equipment

Wafer-level Manufacturing Equipment Breakdown Data by Application

Foundry

Memory

IDM

Wafer-level Manufacturing Equipment Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Wafer-level Manufacturing Equipment Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

