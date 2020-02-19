Global Wearable Adhesive Market Research Analysis by Experts 2019 to 2025

ResearchMoz include new market research report “Global Wearable Adhesive Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” to its huge collection of research reports.

This report studies the global market size of Wearable Adhesive in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Wearable Adhesive in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Wearable Adhesive market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Wearable Adhesive market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

Wearable adhesives are used to attach wearable medical devices to the skin. The designing of a suitable adhesive for wearable medical device applications is critical. It is important to ensure that the components such as skin adhesive, the substrate, and the device-hold adhesive work together. The absence of any of these components will not offer the benefits as expected and can bring users discomfort.

According to the report, one driver in the market is increase in number of lifestyle diseases. The number of lifestyle diseases is rising because of lifestyle changes and increased consumption of unhealthy food. In addition, the number of diseases among the aging population is increasing. These factors are driving the need for devices to detect and track various illnesses. The aging population and baby boomers are more prone to lifestyle diseases such as hypertension, diabetes, and cardiovascular disease.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

3M

Abbott Laboratories

Proteus Digital Health

Scapa

Adhezion Biomedical

Chemence

Dow Corning

Ethicon

Gentag

GluStitch

H.B. Fuller

Henkel

Insulet

Kenzen

Medtronic

Mueller Sports Medicine

Nemaura Medical

Market size by Product

Low-Trauma Adhesives

Skin-Friendly Adhesives

Market size by End User

Clinical

Nonclinical

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Wearable Adhesive market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Wearable Adhesive market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

