Helicopter Seating Market: Business Growth, Development Factors, Application and Future Prospects

The global helicopter seating market has been a direct beneficiary of the steady growth exhibited by the aviation sector in recent years. The aviation sector has flourished due to the rising entrepreneurial investment in the sector, which has fed all arms of the aviation sector. The use of helicopters has grown steadily in various sectors due to the high workload they can perform in diverse settings. This has benefitted the helicopter seating market significantly, as helicopter seating has undergone consistent technological transformation, lending a solid push to the global helicopter seating market.

The revenue of the global helicopter seating market was valued at US$1.7 bn in 2017 and is expected to rise to US$4.3 bn by the end of 2025. The helicopter seating market is likely to exhibit a robust 12% CAGR in the forecast period.

The steady technological progression of the helicopter aviation sector is vital to the growth of the helicopter seating market. The increasing availability of advanced helicopters in developing regions has resulted in rising demand from the helicopter seating market directly as well as growing utilization of older, cheaper helicopters for utility applications. The growing high income demographic in Asia Pacific and the Middle East is also likely to remain a vital factor for the global helicopter seating market, as rising demand for VIP helicopter seating could see a significant change in the dynamics of the global helicopter seating market.

For More Details, Request A PDF Sample Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=29474

Utility and Air Medical Application Settings Likely to Dominate Helicopter Seating Market

The global helicopter seating market is segmented by application into VIP, utility, and air medical applications. The increasing utility of air medical services in widening the reach of healthcare services has led to rising demand from the helicopter seating market. The VIP segment of the helicopter seating market is likely to remain commercially relevant to the market despite relatively low sales figures, due to the high per-unit profit on such helicopters.

By type, the global helicopter seating market is divided into passenger seating, crew seating, and others. There is immense diversity in the helicopter seating market due to the various types of seating arrangements preferred in different helicopter services and the corresponding need for diverse technology.

North America Likely to Dominate Helicopter Seating Market

Regionally, North America is likely to remain the dominant contributor to the global helicopter seating market. The U.S. is a major player in all aspects of the helicopter aviation sector and is a major consumer of helicopter technology, making steady growth of the helicopter seating market likely in North America. Europe is also likely to be a major regional player in the global helicopter seating market, particularly due to the rising utilization of helicopters in air medical services. Moreover, emerging countries in the Middle East and Asia Pacific are likely to be vital to the future of the helicopter seating market. The Asia Pacific helicopter seating market is likely to exhibit a robust 13.8% CAGR in the 2017-2025 forecast period, while the market is expected to grow at a relatively sedate 10.1% CAGR in North America in the same period.

Rising geopolitical tensions in Southeast Asia and the Middle East have also led to growing demand for helicopters in military applications. This is likely to remain a key factor for the global helicopter seating market due to the sustained tension between regional powers such as India, China, and Pakistan. The Asia Pacific market for helicopter seating was valued at US$340.6 mn in 2017 and is expected to rise to US$960.4 mn by 2025.

The report also provides company market share analysis of the various industry participants. Acquisition is the main strategy being widely followed by leading market players. In case of an acquisition, the acquirer takes advantage of existing synergies, leading to both companies emerging more profitable and stronger. Key players in the global helicopter seating market have been profiled in the report and their company overview, financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments have been covered. Major market participants profiled in this report include Martin-Baker Aircraft Co. Ltd., Rockwell Collins, Inc., Stelia Aerospace, Zodiac Aerospace, Oregon Aero, Inc., and UTC Aerospace Systems.