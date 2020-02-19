Hernia Repair Devices & Consumables Market: Latest Report with Forecast to 2027

Global Hernia Repair Devices & Consumables Market: Overview

Hernia is a medical disorder, wherein either an organ or fatty tissue pushes out through a weak spot where it is normally confined. A surgical operation is carried out to treat hernia, and is the most the common procedure performed across the globe. Over 3 million hernia repair procedures are conducted across the world every year. Around 1.2 million hernia repair procedures are carried out in the U.S. every year. The two most common methods for hernia repair include laparoscopic hernia repair surgery and open tension-free repair surgery. These surgeries are conducted with the aid of fixation devices and consumables (mesh-based surgery).

Global Hernia Repair Devices & Consumables Market: Key Trends

Factors propelling the global hernia repair devices & consumables market include rise in prevalence of hernia, high rate of adoption of open tension-free repair procedures, technological advancements in consumables such as biological mesh offered by key players, and high demand for robotic surgeries. However, high cost of hernia repair surgeries and unreliable reimbursement policies hamper market growth. Nevertheless, developing regions are expected to provide lucrative opportunities in the market during the forecast period.

Global Hernia Repair Devices & Consumables Market: Segmentation

The global hernia repair devices & consumables market can be segmented based on product, type of surgery, type of hernia, and region. In terms of product, the market can be bifurcated into fixation devices and consumables. The fixation devices segment can be divided into tack and others. The tack sub-segment can be classified into absorbable tack and non-absorbable tack. The consumables segment can be categorized into mesh and others. The mesh sub-segment can be split into synthetic mesh and biological mesh. The consumables segment accounted for the largest market share in 2018 and the trend is anticipated to continue during the forecast period.

Based on type of surgery, the global hernia repair devices & consumables market can be bifurcated into open tension-free repair and laparoscopic surgeries. The open tension-free repair segment held the largest market share in 2018.

Based on hernia type, the global hernia repair devices & consumables market can be classified into incisional hernia, femoral hernia, umbilical hernia, inguinal hernia, and others. The inguinal hernia segment accounted for the largest market share in 2018.

Global Hernia Repair Devices & Consumables Market: Regional Analysis

In terms of region, the global hernia repair devices & consumables market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is projected to capture major market share during the forecast period owing to increase in health care investment by manufacturers and high R&D expenditure by companies for the development of these devices. Moreover, rise in prevalence of hernia fuels the growth of the hernia repair devices & consumables market in the region. However, the market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a high CAGR from 2019 to 2027. Large population base, rise in disposable income, and increase in patient awareness about hernia surgical procedures are likely to boost market growth in the region during the forecast period.

Global Hernia Repair Devices & Consumables Market: Competitive Landscape

Key players in the global hernia repair devices & consumables market include Cook Medical, Inc., C. R. Bard, B. Braun Melsungen AG, LifeCell Corporation, Herniamesh S. R. L., Ethicon, Inc., W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc., Medtronic plc, Baxter International, Inc., and CooperSurgical, Inc.

