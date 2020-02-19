High Performance Ceramic Coatings Market Analysis and in-Depth Research on Market 2019

Global High Performance Ceramic Coatings Market: Snapshot

High performance ceramic coatings are thin layers of ceramics which are coated either on metals or ceramic substrates in order to provide better resistance against wear, corrosion and temperature. Surface modification using high performance ceramic coatings has achieved substantial improvement in the industrial environment for the past few years. Advancements made in the field of material science and technology and widening list of potential end users are anticipated to expand the high performance ceramic coatings market. Commonly employed materials for the high performance ceramic coatings include alumina, alumina-magnesia, chromia, silicon carbide, titania and zirconia. These coatings are generally applied on to exhaust headers, intake manifolds, carburetor components etc. High performance ceramic coatings are mainly applied in the automotive industry. They are applied on automotive engine components and improve the fuel efficiency. The key feature of high performance ceramic coating is that it can withstand high temperatures, upto 1500O C and thereby protecting the components from oxidation.

Global High Performance Ceramic Coatings Market: Segmentation

The commonly employed technologies for the application of high performance ceramic coatings include thermal spray technology, physical vapor deposition and chemical vapor deposition. In thermal spray coating technology, the coating material is propelled using a stream of gas or compressed air to deposit the material onto the substrate. In order to get attractive surface characteristics, physical vapor deposition technology is followed. Chemical vapor technology requires high operational temperatures compared to physical vapor deposition technology. The key end user areas of high performance ceramic coatings include automotive, aviation, chemical equipment and medical industries. In automotive, high performance ceramic coatings significantly influence horsepower ratings and thus, enhance the overall performance of the automobile. Rise in demand for high performance ceramic coatings for engine components in the automotive industry and Increase in demand for superior thermal protection for aircraft engine are the key market drivers of high performance ceramic coatings market.

The report estimates and forecasts the high performance ceramic coatings market on the global, regional and country levels. The study provides forecast between 2017 and 2025 based on volume (Kilo Tons) and revenue (US$ Mn) with 2016 as the base year. The report comprises an exhaustive value chain analysis for each of the segments. It provides a comprehensive view of the market. Value chain analysis also offers detailed information about value addition at each stage. The study includes drivers and restraints for the high performance ceramic coatings market along with their impact on demand during the forecast period. The study also provides key market indicators affecting the growth of the market. The report analyzes opportunities in the high performance ceramic coatings market on the global, regional and country level. Drivers, restraints, and opportunities mentioned in the report are justified through quantitative and qualitative data. These have been verified through primary and secondary resources. Furthermore, the report analyzes substitute analysis of high performance ceramic coatings

Global High Performance Ceramic Coatings Market: Research Methodologies

Secondary research sources that were typically referred to include, but were not limited to, United States Advanced Ceramics Association (USACA), The American Ceramic Society (ACS), American Coatings Association(ACA), The European Ceramic Industry Association (ECIA) , Asia-Oceania Ceramic Federation (AOCF),company websites, financial reports, annual reports, investor presentations, broker reports, and SEC filings. Other sources such as internal and external proprietary databases, statistical databases and market reports, news articles, national government documents, and webcasts specific to companies operating in the market have also been referred for the report.

In-depth interviews and discussions with a wide range of key opinion leaders and industry participants were conducted to compile this research report. Primary research represents the bulk of research efforts, supplemented by extensive secondary research. Key players’ product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents were reviewed for competitive analysis and market understanding. This helped in validating and strengthening secondary research findings. Primary research further helped in developing the analysis team’s expertise and market understanding.

The report includes Porter’s Five Forces Model to determine the degree of competition in the high performance ceramic coatings market. The report comprises a qualitative write-up on market attractiveness analysis, wherein end-users and regions have been analyzed based on attractiveness for each region. Growth rate, market size, raw material availability, profit margin, impact strength, technology, competition, and other factors (such as environmental and legal) have been evaluated in order to derive the general attractiveness of the market.

Global High Performance Ceramic Coatings Market: Competitive Landscape

The study provides a comprehensive view of the high performance ceramic coatings market by dividing it into end user, technology, and geography segments. End user segment has been categorized into automotive, aviation, chemical equipment, medical and others. The technology segmentation covers thermal spray, physical vapor deposition, chemical vapor deposition and others. The regional analysis of global high performance ceramic coatings market includes the current and forecast consumption of high performance ceramic coatings in North America (U.S, Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, U.K, Spain, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan & ASEAN), and Middle East & Africa (GCC, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa). Market segmentation includes demand or consumption in all the regions and countries individually.

The report covers detailed competitive outlook that includes market share and profiles of key players operating in the global high performance ceramic coatings and include Aremco Products Inc, Bodycote Plc, Saint-Gobain S.A , Ceramic Polymers GmbH , Zircotec Ltd and Praxair Surface Technology, Inc. Company profiles include attributes such as company overview, number of employees, brand overview, key competitors, business overview, business strategies, recent/key developments, acquisitions, and financial overview (wherever applicable).

The global high performance ceramic coatings market has been segmented as follows:

High Performance Ceramic Coatings Market – Technology Analysis

Thermal spray

Physical Vapor Deposition (PVD)

Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD)

Others

High Performance Ceramic Coatings Market – End User Analysis

Automotive

Aviation

Chemical Equipment

Medical

Others

High Performance Ceramic Coatings Market – Regional Analysis