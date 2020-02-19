Hospital Acquired Infection Treatment Global Industry 2019 Market Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2025

Hospital Acquired Infection Treatment Market 2019

Hospital Acquired Infection Treatment is an infection that is acquired in a hospital or other health care facility.

In 2018, the global Hospital Acquired Infection Treatment market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Hospital Acquired Infection Treatment status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Hospital Acquired Infection Treatment development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Abbott

Pfizer

Bayer

Cepheid

AstraZeneca

Roche

Johnson & Johnson

Merck

Cipla

GlaxoSmithKline

Aridis Pharmaceuticals

Astellas Pharma

Daiichi Sankyo

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Eli Lilly

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Urinary Tract Infections

Ventilator Associated Pneumonia

Surgical Site Infections

Bloodstream Infections

Gastrointestinal Infection

ENT Infections

Skin Infection

Bone Infection

Market segment by Application, split into

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Drug Store

E-Commerce

Healthcare is a vast, multifaceted industry that is evolving rapidly. Advances in technology have a significant impact on healthcare. Healthcare industry comprises hospitals, medical devices, clinical trials, outsourcing, telemedicine, medical tourism, health insurance, and medical equipment. Some ubiquitous technologies, such as artificial intelligence (AI), augmented reality (AR), telemedicine, and mobile technology, are creating virtually endless opportunities in the rapidly growing healthcare field.

Naturally, boosted by futuristic technologies, quality of care has enhanced. Subsequently, the costs of quality care and the growth of the healthcare industry has risen too. Higher prevalence of chronic diseases and an aging population are some of the key driving forces behind the increased healthcare costs and the opportunities the industry presents.

On the other hand, there is a huge pressure from governments to curtail skyrocketing costs of care. As a result, players and technology providers are getting opportunities to bring innovative and cost-efficient solutions to market. These players strive to develop products that can improve the lives of people while lowering the costs of care. Technology providers are impacting the healthcare sector as it integrates technology in more significant ways.

Companies are increasingly working on creative solutions to counter the issues posed by the rise in chronic diseases. For instance; an American medical technology company, HeartFlow, Inc. offers analysis using data from a CT scan that can create a personalized 3D model of a patient’s coronary arteries which help in analyzing the impact that blockages have on blood flow. This further helps to foster improved patient outcomes and decreased costs.

There are also vast amounts spent on dementia care and treatment. The global cost of treating and caring for people living with dementia is expected to rise further in the coming years. These projections that indicate a rise in the number of people with these conditions, also point towards their contributions to the rapid increase in healthcare expenses.

Companies are working on exciting new treatments that can benefit millions of people in a value-driven way. For instance, an US-based provider of mobile interactive test for cognitive health – BrainCheck offers a device that leverages tracking of brain health.

Thus, rapidly increasing costs are driving meaningful growth in the size of the healthcare industry. This trend is expected to drive the improvements in care in a value-driven way, benefitting both payers and providers alike. The US, among other North American countries

Healthcare system in North America is unique and robust. Especially the US has evolved dramatically in terms of healthcare. Despite not having a uniform health system, the US spends hugely on healthcare. Probably, the absence of universal health care coverage is a factor due to which the US demonstrates ballooning healthcare costs. At the same time, the US being a hub for technology shows significant developments in healthcare technology. The rapid growth in the US healthcare system drives the healthcare industry in the North American region.

Healthcare industry in the European region ranks globally second. EU pharmaceutical sector is vibrant and garners a colossal prominence in achieving a competitive knowledge-based economy and a high level of public health protection.

Healthcare has become one of the largest sectors in the Asia Pacific region. The region has evolved as one of the lucrative fields for research and development. The healthcare sector in APAC is growing at a brisk pace owing to its strengthening coverage, care services, and increasing expenditure by public as well as private organizations.

The region’s competitive advantage lies in its large pool of patients and well-trained medical professionals. Due to its cost competitiveness, the healthcare sector in the APAC is burgeoning, witnessing a massive growth in medical tourism.

