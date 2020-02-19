Image Intensifier Market 2019 Global Size, Share, Top Leaders, Gross Margin Analysis, Emerging Trends, Opportunity Assessment and Regional Forecast to 2023

Military Image Intensifier Market Research Report 2019 published By Market Research Future, provides information on Global Military Image Intensifier Industry Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Opportunity Assessment with Regional Analysis and Segmentation By Generation (Gen 0, Gen 1, Gen 2, Gen 3, Gen 4), by Diameter (<18 mm,18 mm, 25 mm, >25 mm), by Application (Cameras, Goggles, Scopes), and by Region — Global Forecast till 2023



The key players in the global military image intensifier market are FLIR Systems, Inc. (US), Harris Corporation (US), Thales Group (France), Photonis USA Pennsylvania, Inc. (US), L3 Technologies, Inc. (US), Alpha Optics Systems (Canada), ASELSAN A.Ş. (Turkey), Photek Limited (UK), and Yukon Advanced Optics Worldwide (Lithuania).

The global military image intensifier market is estimated to register a CAGR of nearly 6.34% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2023.

Market Scenario

Military image intensifier assists in detecting and imaging objects at low light levels. Military image intensifier provides detection, recognition, and identification (DRI) capabilities to army personnel, enabling them to experience enhanced target acquisition and safety.

Factors such as the growing demand for advanced night vision devices and stringent government regulations on defense personnel security are expected to boost the Military Image Intensifier Market growth. However, low operational hours of military image intensifier and government regulations on manufacturing and exporting of night vision devices may hamper the market growth.

Market Segmentation and Regional Analysis

Based on generation, the gen 3 segment is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR over the forecast period. Gen 3 military image intensifier offers enhanced battery performance and provides better sensitivity to light, that enables users to receive enhanced image quality. Therefore, the segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period. On the basis of diameter, the 18 mm segment is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR over the forecast period owing to benefits offered such as extended detection range and high image resolution.

On the basis of application, the goggles segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period. Defense equipment modernization programs undertaken by the governments of various countries are propelling the segment growth.

North America is estimated to account for the largest share during the review period. Presence of prominent players such as FLIR Systems, Inc. and Harris Grumman Corporation is expected to bolster the market growth. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period, owing to increasing defense expenditure in emerging economies, such as India and China. Additionally, technological advancements in the region are expected to propel the market growth.

Intended Audience

Image intensifier manufacturers

Defense authorities

Defense companies

Research Institutes

Regulatory bodies

Research Methodology

The market numbers and forecast derived were the outcomes of our disciplined research methodology that includes secondary research, primary interviews, followed by data triangulation and validation from our in-house data repository and statistical modeling tools.

Secondary Research

In this process, the data collection was done through various secondary sources, which included annual reports, SEC filings, journals, government association, aerospace & defense magazines, white papers, corporate presentations, company websites, some paid databases, and others.

Primary Research

In this process, both the demand side and supply side parties were involved in extracting genuine facts and insights about the market forecast, production, trend, and projected market growth. Industry stakeholders such as CEOs, VPs, directors, and marketing executives across the value chain have been approached to obtain key information.

Report Key Insights

Market Sizing, Forecast, and Analysis: Detailed coverage on market segment and its sub-segments

Regional / Country Trend and Forecast: Detailed analysis on North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America, along with key countries in each of the regions

Market dynamics intelligence: Market drivers, opportunities, trends, restraints, Porter’s five forces, supply chain & value chain analysis

Technology Trend, Regulatory Landscape, and Patent Analysis Outlook

Competitive Intelligence: Market share analysis, financial analysis, product benchmarking, strategic developments including JVs, Product Launch, and M&A

Regional attractiveness and related growth opportunities

