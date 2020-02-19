Increased Adoption of 3D Technology in Various Industry Verticals Boosting Global 3D Sensing Technology Market

The three-dimensional sensor is an exceptional innovation which aims at connecting devices with the real world. Global 3D sensors market is witnessing a major up-thrust owing to its huge utilization in modern life. 3D sensors find application in various technologies such as healthcare, consumer electronics, automotive, security and surveillance and industrial robotics etc. Also, 3D sensors help in determining the efficiency of complex systems and are highly durable as well as cost effective in nature.

As per a report published by TMR, global 3D sensing technology market is expected to reach US$ 4,742.5 Mn by 2026. The market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 19.16% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026. According to the report, the global 3D sensing technology market will continue to be influenced by a range of factors such as rising demand, reduced cost, increased efficiency and so forth.

3D sensing is considered as one of the dynamic technology which is an extension of existing well-established sensor market. Constant developments in electronics industry have upgraded functioning of services delivered in the sensor business. Apart, introduction of efficient technology like time-of-flight enhanced the global 3D sensing technology market. All these factors are responsible for the growth of the global 3D technology market

Constant research and development into sensor technology is fuelling innovation in the 3D sensors market. The development of 3D sensors holds a vast opportunity for the growth of several other market verticals. Hence, small and big manufacturers are pouring huge fortunes for the development of products in the global 3D sensor market.

Electronics industry holds strong potential for 3D sensor due to increasing acceptance of gesture applications and efficient product handling across different industrial verticals.

Technology innovation, such as gesture recognition, indoor navigation and 3D motion detection are also expected to fuel market growth. Global 3D sensor market involves latest technologies and holds great potential in near future which are widely accepted in the market.

Opportunities for the global 3D sensors market is rising due to the major development in the retail, media application and integration of other technology with the 3D sensors.

3D sensors offers more benefits than conventional sensors. It led to the increasing market demand from sector like gaming application, consumer electronics, security and surveillance camera and smart-phones and tablets are expected to drive global 3D sensors market growth. Additionally, replacement of 2D with 3D technology has given a major boost to the global 3D sensors market.

Sensing a solid opportunity in the global 3D sensor market, several new player are likely to foray into the market. Some of the key players of global 3D sensor market. Technologies are AG, Himax Technologies, Inc., Sony Depth sensing Solutions SA/NV, and AMSAG.

Heavy maintenance cost of 3d sensors is likely to pose a threat on the growth of global 3D sensor market. Apart from this, lack of product differentiation and limited manufacturing excellence are some other factors restraining the growth of global 3D sensor market.