Increasing Interest of Consumers towards Loquat Wine Market Demands Growth

Snapshot:

Loquat is a type of fruit that is common in the hilly regions of China where the climate is cold. It is also common in Korea and Japan and in a few parts of Phillipines and Sri Lanka. It can be made into a light wine by fermenting the loquat fruit, sometimes using only white liquor and sugar. Loquat wine is manufactured through an easy process.

The fruit is washed and the seeds are removed and it is finely chopped. Then sugar, tannin, campden tablet, yeast and water is added and poured in a primary fermenter. It is then stirred till the sugar is dissolved and kept for 12 hours.

Peptic enzyme is then added and after 12 hours yeast is added. The mixture is then stirred daily for the next three days along with the addition of the rest half of the sugar. For the next 4 days it is fermented. After the 4 days the liquid id strained through a nylon jelly bag or a cheese cloth to extract the juice. The extracted juice is then poured into the secondary fermenter and it is then air locked. This extract is then set for 30 days in a clean rack and checked every 30 days until the liquid becomes clear, which comes in about 3 to 4 rackings.

After the liquid is clear, the taste is checked and it is bottled. If it is excessively dry, then stabilizer is added to add sweetness which is by adding dissolved sugar in a cup of water. The best loquat wines are aged for a year, although, it can be consumed young.

Trends:

Major drivers of the global loquat wine include rising popularity of fresh fruit wines over traditional grape wines. In addition, fruit wines complementing specific cuisines is increasing the consumption of loquat wine which in turn is propelling market growth globally.

Increasing interest of consumers towards trying new type of alcoholic beverages is propelling market growth. However, availability is a major hindrance towards the growth of the market for loquat wine. Regions of North America and Europe pose great opportunity for the growth of the market for loquat wine as brewed beverages is a regular beverage for consumers in these regions with meals and as refreshments.

Segmentation:

Geographically, the global market for loquat wine is segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. Asia Pacific accounted for the most dominant market share in 2016 as loquat wine is primarily produced in countries of Asia Pacific and domestic consumption is high in the region.

Europe is anticipated to witness the most rapid growth rate during the forecast period owing to high adoptability of wine consuming consumers in the region. North America is also expected to witness a steady growth rate during the forecast period.

PDF Brochure For Future Advancements @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=22037

The global market for loquat wine is segregated on the basis of application and geography. Based on application, the global market for loquat wine is segregated into food products, beverages and others. Food products held the most dominant markets share and are anticipated to witness a steady growth rate during the forecast period. This is attributed to the wide range of uses of loquat wine as salad dressings and as fruit cup toppings.

In addition, it is also used in making pies and tarts as syrups and is also used in the manufacture of jams and jellies. Beverage is the most rapid growing segment in the application category during the forecast period as consumption of loquat wine as an alcoholic beverage is increasing substantially over the years.

Key Players:

Major players of the global loquat wine include Chengdu Hong Yi Orchardz (China), Fuqing Qingqingcao Loquat Wine Brewery (China) and Jin Shan Chun Pvt Ltd. (China) among others.