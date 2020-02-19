Infant Phototherapy Lamp Market Expected to Witness a Sustainable Growth by 2024

Jaundice is one of the common conditions in full term and premature babies and appears usually in the first week of birth. Jaundice is caused due to the increased levels of bilirubin in the blood, where processing of the compound is slow as the infant’s liver is immature in the first week of birth. Jaundice in infants can be classified into physiological jaundice, breast-feeding jaundice, breast milk jaundice, and jaundice caused as a result of blood group incompatibility with the mother. Physiological jaundice is the most common form of jaundice in infants and is observed in more than 50% of the newborns. Phototherapy is a common mode of treatment in infants affected with jaundice. The treatment involves a process of using light waves which are absorbed by the skin and blood, resulting in the breakdown of bilirubin. The breakdown products of bilirubin after phototherapy do not cause any effects on the central nervous system. They are rapidly eliminated through the liver and kidneys.

The global Infant Phototherapy Lamp Market is anticipated to grow during the forecast period owing to the common presence of jaundice in neonates. In addition, low cost and ease of the treatment contribute to the growth of the market. However, alternate modes of treatment such as biliblanket, IVIG treatment, and exchange transfusion are projected to hinder the growth of the market. Furthermore, the phototherapy lamp treatment is anticipated to be associated with long-term effects such as testicular effects, transient DNA damage, and melanoma. This factor might drag the market growth. In addition, lack of research that accurately proves the negative effects of the phototherapy treatment is estimated to negatively impact the infant phototherapy lamp market.

The global infant phototherapy lamp market can be segmented based on product type, modality, end-user, and geography. On the basis of product type, the market can be segmented into conventional phototherapy devices and fiber optic phototherapy devices. Conventional phototherapy devices can be further sub-segmented into fluorescent lamps and light-emitting diode (LED) lamps. On the basis of modality, the market can be segmented into mobile phototherapy unit and fixed phototherapy unit. Based on the end-user, the market can be segmented into hospitals and neonate clinics.

A fiber optic phototherapy device comprises a pad of optic fibers that include a fiber optic bundle through which the light passes. This pad is placed close to the trunk of a neonate and hence does not require shielding of the eye. As a result, retinal injury and other eye complications can be prevented, making it the preferred choice of product for the treatment of jaundice in infants. Among the conventional phototherapy devices, fluorescent bulb is a commonly used device for the treatment. In terms of end-user, the neonate clinics segment of the market is anticipated to record a high growth during the forecast period.

On the basis of geography, the market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America is anticipated to be a high revenue generating region of the infant phototherapy lamp market in the near future. However, the Asia Pacific market is anticipated to expand at a high CAGR during the forecast period owing to increase in birth rate, focus on enhancing the health care facilities by governments, and growth in awareness among the population.

The leading global players operating in the infant phototherapy lamp market include Natus Medical Incorporated, GE Healthcare, Philips Lighting Holding B.V., Ibis Medical Equipment & Systems Pvt. Ltd., Dixion, Ardo, Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Beijing Julongsanyou Technology Co., Ltd., NOVOS Medical Systems, and Zhengzhou Dison Instrument And Meter Co., Ltd.