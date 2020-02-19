Insect Repellent Market Witnessing Growth due to Rising Use of Natural Ingredients by 2025

U.K. Insect Repellent Market: Snapshot

Thanks to the rising demand for highly efficient insecticides containing natural ingredients, the U.K. market for insect repellents is expected to witness substantial growth over the next few years. Manufacturers of these repellants are prompted to increase their research activities to develop innovative products, which are highly effective yet cost competent.

Insect repellent on skin products are sold through different distribution channels such as supermarkets, online stores, and convenience stores. The increase in the availability of products in convenience stores, supermarkets and online stores are promoting growth of the insect repellent market in the U.K. Manufacturers also sell these products through their websites. Moreover, many companies enter into joint venture agreements with different online stores in order to sell insect repellent on skin products through their websites. The impact of this driver is medium at present, but is expected to become high in the near future.

The U.K. market for insect repellents, which stood at US$ 66.4 mn in 2016, is anticipated to increase at a healthy CAGR of 4.90% during the period from 2017 to 2025, expanding the opportunity in this market to US$100.0 mn by the end of 2024.

Aerosol Sprays to Witness Strong Demand

Predominantly, insect repellents are of two types, body worn and non-body worn. The demand for non-body worn insect repellent is much higher than their body worn counterparts. Coils, mats and sheets, electric/liquid vaporizers, and aerosol sprays are the most preferred insecticides among consumers in the U.K. Among these, the demand for aerosol is significantly higher. Aerosol cans are used to kill or repel different insects including mosquitoes, and cockroaches among others. These sprays are not meant for direct application on the skin unlike body worn aerosol sprays. Aerosol cans are tightly sealed and do not leak or spill.

Currently, all aerosol containers are tamper-evident and tamper resistant. Moreover, these products are manufactured in such a way that they home in on the target without much effort. Aerosol cans control the pattern of the spray, the size of the particle, the volume released per second, and the concentration of the spray for maximum effect. Hermetic sealed package protects and extends the life of the product. Therefore, the product can be stored for longer time without the risk of getting evaporated. Thus, owing to these factors, aerosol sprays accounted for the major market share in 2016 and is expected to lead the market throughout.

Malathion- and Pyrethrin-based Repellents Report High Adoption

On the basis of composition, the U.K. market for insect repellants is segregated into malathion, carbaryl, and pyrethrin (non-body worn) and deet, picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus/p-menthane-3, 8-diol, IR 3535, and plant oil (body worn). The demand for malathion-based and pyrethrin-based mosquito repellants is remarkably high in this country. Plant oil-based repellants and oil of lemon eucalyptus/p-menthane-3, 8-diol are also quite popular among consumers.

With a number of established participants, the U.K. insect repellent market displays a compartive structure. At the forefront of this market are Avon Products Inc., BASF SE, E. I. Du Pont de Nemours and Co., 3M Corp., and S. C. Johnson & Son, Inc.