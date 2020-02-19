It Infrastructure Monitoring Market Is Expected To Grow At A CAGR of 6.6% from 2016-2024

According to the latest market report published by Persistence Market Research, titled “IT Infrastructure Monitoring Market: Global Industry Analysis and Forecast 2016 – 2024,”. The global IT infrastructure monitoring market value is anticipated to increase from US$ 19.24 Bn in 2015 to US$ 34.1 Bn by 2024, expanding at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period (2016–2024).

The popularity of IT infrastructure monitoring tools among enterprises, that ensures availability of their products and providing efficient service to a consumer through monitoring of the organization’s IT framework is due to its reduction in loss associated with system downtime. The software is very crucial for physical, virtual, and cloud systems alike

Increasing need for enhanced security and monitoring in the organizations across the globe is one of the major factors anticipated to drive the growth of the IT infrastructure monitoring market over the forecast period. Demand for IT infrastructure monitoring tool across the globe is growing steadily due to various benefits associated with them, such as reduction in downtime and investigation time when a problem occurs. With enterprises striving to avoid financial losses caused by undetected system failures, they are readily adopting a number of IT infrastructure monitoring solutions for various stages of operations.

One of the major restraints hindering the growth of the IT infrastructure monitoring market is security concerns among the users. For solutions requiring public connectivity, security is of vital importance. For instance, in the case of a cloud network monitoring solution, trust is needed to be placed on the cloud provider. Cloud-based solutions have a wider attack surface, as compared to in-house network monitoring solutions, which can be disconnected from the public network. This factor is anticipated to restrain the growth of the IT infrastructure monitoring market over the forecast period.

By type, the software segment was valued at US$ 6.1 Bn in 2015 and is estimated to reach a market value of US$ 6.5 Bn by the end of 2016. However, the service segment was valued at US$ 13.1 Bn in 2015 and is estimated to reach US$ 13.9 Bn by the end of 2016.

Among end user segments, large enterprise segment constituted 73%, whereas SMEs segment comprised of the remaining 27% of overall end user segment revenue in 2015.

In 2015, by deployment model, on-premise was the largest segment accounting for 69.8% of overall market revenue. However, cloud/hosted segment is expected to expand at the highest CAGR over the forecast period

Among the vertical segments, BFSI was the dominant segment with over 40% revenue share of the overall market in 2015, whereas, healthcare segment is expected to witness highest CAGR during the forecast period.

In terms of value, the North America IT infrastructure monitoring market dominated the overall market in 2015 and is expected to remain dominant over the forecast period between 2016 and 2024. In terms of value, the Asia Pacific IT infrastructure monitoring market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 6.6% during 2016 to 2024.

Key players in the global IT infrastructure monitoring market include Centreon, CA Technologies, Splunk Inc., Nagios Enterprises, LLC, AppDynamics, Inc., ScienceLogic, Zabbix LLC., Spiceworks Inc., Datadog, Inc., SevOne, Inc., and PagerDuty, Inc.

