Laminated Labels Market: Increasing demand for pharmaceutical supplies drives demand

The global market for laminated labels has been experiencing significant rise, thanks to the growth in the packaging industry. According to Transparency Market Research (TMR), the opportunity in this market was US$20.02 bn in 2015. Researchers expect it to rise at a healthy CAGR of 5.10% over the period from 2016 to 2024 and touch a value of US$30.97 bn by 2024 end.

This market study is a thorough methodical research of the performance of the worldwide market for laminated labels in past and over the period from 2016 to 2024. The study emphasizes especially on the growth boosters, challenges, opportunities, obstacles, and the prominent trends in this market in an effort to determine the pace of its progress.

Global Laminated Labels Market: Trends and Opportunities

The food and beverage, home and personal care, pharmaceuticals, consumer durables, apparel and textile, retail labels, industrial lubricants, gifts, and the paints industries have surfaced as the key end users of laminated labels across the world. Among these, the food and beverages segment has been reporting a relatively higher demand for laminated labels and the trend is expected to continue in the near future. The usage of these labels is also projected to rise in the home and personal care segment over the forthcoming years.

Global Laminated Labels Market: Regional Outlook

Asia pacific, the Middle East and Africa, North America, Latin America, and Europe are the key geographical categories of the global market for laminated labels. Among these, Asia Pacific has acquired the dominance and is expected to remain on the top spot in the years to come. The presence of incremental opportunities for the increased generation of the revenue is expected to support the Asia Pacific market for laminated labels over the next few years. The Middle East and Africa is also projected to report a high growth in its market for laminated labels in the near future.

Companies Mentioned in the Report

At the forefront of the global market for laminated labels are Reflex Labels, Langley Labels, SheetLabels.com, ImageTek Labels, Hub Labels Inc., Cenvo Corp., Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH, CCL Label Inc., Coveris Holdings S.A., and Avery Dennison Corp. These players are focusing on technological advancements and deepening of distribution networks in an effort to strengthen their presence across the global market.