Microencapsulated Pesticides Market: Global Upcoming Demand & Growth Analysis up to 2026

Dry and liquid pesticides encapsulated in small-sized plastic capsules are known as microencapsulated pesticides. The term ‘microencapsulation’ usually refers to capsule size ranging from 1 µm to 1 mm. Microencapsulated pesticides are mixed with water and sprayed. Plastic walls of capsules break on spraying and the pesticide is slowly released. This helps in gradual release of the pesticide.

It also avoids loss. Microencapsulated pesticides contain an active agent and surrounded polymeric shell dispersed in polymeric matrix. The technique of microencapsulation involves packing of solid, liquid, or gaseous active ingredients within a protective coating for the purpose of protecting these ingredients from the surrounding environment. Microcapsules offer several benefits such as conversion of liquids into solids, protection of the environment, separation of reactive compounds, and superior material-handling properties.

Based on type, the global microencapsulated pesticides market has been segmented into insecticides, herbicides, fungicides, and rodenticides. Insecticides is a prominent segment of the global microencapsulated pesticides market. Insecticides are applied in different formulations such as sprays, gels, or as baits to target insects. They are beneficial in sectors such as forestry, public health, and agriculture. The insecticides segment is projected to expand at a moderate pace during the forecast period. Herbicides is another significant segment of the market. It is expected to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period. Herbicides are chemicals used on a large scale to kill unwanted vegetation. They are generally utilized to kill or inhibit growth of weeds. Herbicides limit the growth of weeds that overpower the desired vegetation. Fungicides and rodenticides segments collectively held a minimal share of the market in 2017. However, these segments are likely to expand at a significant pace during the forecast period.

In terms of crop, the global microencapsulated pesticides market has been divided into cereals & grains, oilseeds & pulses, fruits & vegetables, and turf & ornamental. In terms of value as well as volume, the cereals & grains segment accounted for a leading share of the global microencapsulated pesticides market in 2017. The segment is estimated to expand at a significant pace during the forecast period. Cereals and grains are crops cultivated widely across the world and they are highly affected by pests. Insecticides and herbicides are primarily used for cereals and grains. Fruits & vegetables is another significant segment of the market and it is anticipated to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period. Fruits and vegetables that need pesticides in high concentrations include peaches, nectarines, cherries, strawberries, grapes, raspberries, pear, apples, potatoes, spinach, bell peppers, and celery. The turf & ornamental segment constituted the minimal share of the market in 2017. However, it is projected to expand at a considerable pace during the forecast period. The turf & ornamental segment comprises decorative plants, cut flowers, and bulbs.

Place an Enquiry to Our Industry Expert @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=1598165

In terms of application, the global microencapsulated pesticides market has been divided into agricultural and non-agricultural. In terms of revenue and volume, the agricultural segment held a major share of the global market in 2017. The segment is estimated to expand rapidly during the forecast period, due to increase in the demand for microencapsulated pesticides, which help reduce the rate of application by 10–15 times compared to traditional formulations such as emulsifiable concentrates and suspension concentrates. The non-agricultural segment accounted for a key share of the global microencapsulated pesticides market in 2017. Increase in the trend of forming lawns and gardens is expected to drive the segment during the forecast period.

The study provides a decisive view of the global microencapsulated pesticides market by segmenting it in terms of type, crop, application, and region. These segments have been analyzed based on the present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes current and future demand for microencapsulated pesticides in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers individual type, crop, and application segments of the market in every region.

The study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global microencapsulated pesticides market. The market is dominated by large players. Key players operating in the global market are Syngenta, Bayer AG, BASF SE, ADAMA Agricultural Solutions Ltd., and FMC Corporation. Market players have been profiled in terms of company overview, business strategies, and recent developments.

About ResearchMoz

ResearchMoz is the one stop online destination to find and buy market research reports & Industry Analysis. We fulfill all your research needs spanning across industry verticals with our huge collection of market research reports. We provide our services to all sizes of organizations and across all industry verticals and markets. Our Research Coordinators have in-depth knowledge of reports as well as publishers and will assist you in making an informed decision by giving you unbiased and deep insights on which reports will satisfy your needs at the best price.

For More Information Kindly Contact:

ResearchMoz

Mr. Nachiket Ghumare,

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: [email protected] ;

Follow us on LinkedIn @ http://bit.ly/1TBmnVG

Follow us on Blogger at : https://marketreportandanalysis.blogspot.com