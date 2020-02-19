Microplate Readers Market Projected to Gain Significant Value by 2025

Microplate readers are also known as plate readers or microplate photometers. This instrument is used to detect biological, physical, and chemical events of samples in microtiter plates. Microplate technologies are flexible, configurable, reliable, and ubiquitous in structure. The system handles the routine upgradeable design which creates new assay possibilities. Its unique technology and software features ensure better functional ability, and also increase the productivity of the lab in near future. There are many types of microplates, which depends on density of wells structure, color, material of plastic and various coatings. However, new developments in medical devices allow to detect the diseases or infection at the cellular and molecular level, paving the way for early diagnosis and treatment of diseases.

High prevalence of diseases such as influenza, rising patient awareness, growing research and development initiatives, advent of high-throughput screening (HTS) for drug discovery, and genomic technology are important driving factors for the growth of the Microplate Readers Market. According to the World Health Organization, India and Bangladesh have been detected with high proportion of influenza A (H1N1). In southern China, 1,074 specimens were tested positive for influenza in April 2012. In 2012, there were 119 influenza-associated SARI cases reported between January 13 and April 18, out of which 58% of cases was known to be fatal. In 2015, the WHO stated that the number of new cancer cases is expected to rise by about 70% over the next two decades. Growth in technologies such as polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and DNA sequencing, which rely on sensitive biologic fluorescent imaging reagents, is projected to fuel the growth of the overall microplate readers market. However, factors such as high cost of reagents, label-free technologies, and sensitivity towards storage conditions are expected to hamper the growth of the global microplate readers market.

The global microplate readers market has been segmented on the basis of product, technology, application, end-user, and region. In terms of product, the market is classified into single mode reader, absorbance reader, fluorescence reader, and multimode reader. In terms of technology, the market is classified into nanotechnology, biologic targeting, microfluidics, supramolecular chemistry, protein engineering, and others. In terms of application, the market is classified into oncology, biotechnology, neurology, and others. Biotechnology is a fast growing segment owing to increasing funds in research and technology globally. In terms of end-user, the market is classified into diagnostic laboratories, pathology labs, life sciences and research lab, and others.

In terms of region, the market is distributed over North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Geographically, North America dominates the global microplate readers market due to increase in funding for the development of research and health care infrastructure. Growing incidence of epidemic diseases and early phase diagnosis and treatment of diseases are driving the medical biotechnology segment, which in turn is expected to boost the growth of the market for microplate readers in North America. Europe is the second largest market for microplate readers as there are favorable government policies regarding the development of health care infrastructure and molecular device companies. Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a high growth rate during the forecast period due to rising population, changing lifestyle, growing awareness among patients, and increasing per capita expenditure. In addition, the economic growth in India and China is supporting the health care infrastructure as well as expansion of pharmaceutical companies and biotech labs.

Major players operating in the global microplate readers market include PerkinElmer, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, MDS Analytical Technologies, Tecan, BioTek Instruments, Inc., Corning, and Greiner Bio-One among others.