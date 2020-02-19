Monopolar Electrosurgery Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2017 – 2025

Global Monopolar Electrosurgery Market – Overview

Global monopolar electrosurgery market is mainly driven by the rising demand for disposable high value low volume products, and increasing innovations in the new product launches. The market is witnessing growing trend of introduction of technologically advanced devices with reduced side effects and reduced risk of infection, which is anticipated to steer the global market growth. Significant adoption rate among professional end-users for newly introduced innovative instruments is likely to drive the market growth, and value added service assistance of these devices serves as major opportunity for the players operating the monopolar electrosurgery space.

The market overview section of the report comprises qualitative analysis of the overall monopolar electrosurgery market considering the factors determining the market dynamics such as drivers, restraints and opportunities, and market attractiveness analysis. In addition, such as market opportunity analysis for the product type, application, and end-user, and key industry developments has also been provided. Key industry developments include the major events occurred in past decade and are expected to occur during the forecast period which are likely to affect the market dynamics. The analysis of winning imperatives of top companies has also been provided global monopolar electrosurgery market. The report also covers the cost assessment analysis of monopolar electrosurgery devices.

Global Monopolar Electrosurgery Market: Key Segments

The global monopolar electrosurgery market is segmented in terms of product type, application, end-user, and regions. Based on product type, the global monopolar electrosurgery market is categorized into hand instruments electrosurgical generator, return electrode, and accessories. The segment hand instruments is further divided into electrosurgical pencils, monopolar forceps, and monopolar electrodes. The segment return electrodes is further bifurcated into single use electrodes, and re-usable electrodes. The accessories segment is further categorized into footswitches, connectors, and others. The segment hand instruments is projected to dominate the global monopolar electrosurgery market during the forecast period. On the basis of application, the global monopolar electrosurgery market is classified into general surgery, gynecology surgery, cardiovascular surgery, cosmetic surgery, orthopedic surgery, urology surgery, and others. Based on end-user segment, the global monopolar electrosurgery market is categorized into ambulatory surgical centers, hospitals, and specialty clinics.

Geographically, the monopolar electrosurgery market has been categorized into five regions namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The market size and forecast for each region has been provided for the period 2015 to 2025, in terms of product type, application, end-user, and countries/sub-regions along with the CAGR (%) for the forecast period 2017 to 2025.

Global Monopolar Electrosurgery Market: Scope of the Study

The report also provides a section on the competitive landscape, wherein the market share analysis of leading players in the global monopolar electrosurgery market, in terms of percentage share in 2016 has been discussed. A list of recommendations has also been included for new entrants as well as existing market players to help them establish a strong presence in the market and increase their market share. Major players having presence in the global monopolar electrosurgery market include CONMED Corporation, BOVIE MEDICAL, Encision Inc., Medtronic, Ethicon, Inc., Olympus Corporation, BOWA-electronic GmbH & Co. KG, Erbe Elektromedizin GmbH, Aesculap, AG (B. Braun Melsungen AG), Meyer-Haake GmbH, among others.

The global monopolar electrosurgery market has been segmented as follows:

Global Monopolar Electrosurgery Market, by Product Type

Hand Instruments

– Electrosurgical Pencils

– Monopolar Forceps

– Monopolar Electrodes

Electrosurgical Generator

Return Electrode

– Single Use

– Re-usable

Accessories

– Footswitches

– Connectors

– Others

Global Monopolar Electrosurgery Market, by Application

– General Surgery

– Gynecology Surgery

– Cardiovascular Surgery

– Cosmetic Surgery

– Orthopedic Surgery

– Urology Surgery

– Others

Global Monopolar Electrosurgery Market, by End-user

– Hospitals

– Ambulatory Surgical Centers

– Others

Global Monopolar Electrosurgery Market, by Geography

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

Europe

– U.K.

– Germany

– France

– Spain

– Italy

– Russia

– Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

– China

– Japan

– India

– Australia & New Zealand

– Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

– Brazil

– Mexico

– Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

– GCC Countries

– South Africa

– Rest of Middle East & Africa

