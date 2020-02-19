Mostarda Market Share, Size, Sales volume, Growth, Analysis 2025

The report analyzes and presents an overview of “Mostarda Market – Global Industry Trend Analysis 2012 to 2017 and Forecast 2017 – 2025” worldwide.

Mostarda Market Introduction:

Mostarda is a Northern Italian condiment made of a mustard-flavored syrup and candied fruit, also called as Mostarda di frutta. Mostarda vicentina is a specialty of the town of Vicenza (Veneto), in which the main ingredient used is quince and is characterized by a jam-like ingredients in which no chemicals, no thickeners or colorants are used, which makes the product popular among end-users. Commercially the essential oil of mustard is used, which has the benefit of transparency. Moreover, candied fruit and mustard seeds usage to make mostarda allows the consumers to preserve the product as they stick exclusively for a long time. Small, sour green apples called mele Campanine is the most commonly used fruit used to make mostarda. The usage of natural fruits increases the demand for mostarda among the manufacturers and is anticipated to grow over the forecast period.

Mostarda Market: Drivers and Restraints

The growing demand for flavored products among consumers is the prime driver for the growth of mostarda market. Mostarda is offered in various type of flavors such as apple and pear mostarda, citrus mostarda, red onion mostarda, classic fruit juice mostarda etc., which increases its popularity among consumers rapidly. The increasing adoption of natural fruit juices as an alternative to aerated drinks by health conscious consumers is anticipated to drive the growth of global mostarda market. The increasing growth of natural sweeteners market is expected to bolster the growth of global mostarda market. In order to carter to the rising demand of healthy drink , manufacturers are manufacturing mostarda that are sugar free and has no artificial color & preservatives. Mostarda contains herbal ingredients that are generally a rich source of vitamins which is another reason for the growth of mostarda market. However, the amount of fructose present in the mostarda which may cause some health issue can be a restrain to the mostarda market.

Mostarda Market: Segmentation

Mostarda market is segmented on the basis of type, packaging type, distribution channel, and geography. On the basis of type, mostarda market is segmented into organic mixed fruit, pineapples, organic apples and pears, organic pumpkin, figs, chestnuts, peach, cedar, blackberry, red onions, melons and many others. On the basis of packaging type global mostarda market is segmented into bottles, jars, and cans. On the basis of distribution channel, global mostarda market is segmented into departmental stores, hypermarket/ supermarket, grocery retailers and online retailers. In which, hypermarket/supermarket is anticipated to hold a relatively higher share in the mostarda market, followed by grocery and online retailers. The field of e-commerce is rapidly growing as they offer exclusive offers and discounts and providing easy delivery of the product, thus is expected to grow in the forecast period. On the basis of region the squash market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, Japan and MEA.

Mostarda Market: Regional Outlook

The mostarda market has been segmented into seven key regions including North America, Western Europe, APEJ, Eastern Europe, Latin America, Japan, and the Middle East & Africa. Asia-Pacific market accounted for significant share in Mostarda market globally and is expected to dominate the global mostarda market over the forecast period. The key countries accounting for dominant share in the Asia-Pacific region are India and China due to growing demand for organic products. North America is experiencing the rapid growth in the production capacity of mostarda as demand for fruit juice is high in the region. Moreover, growing health consciousness among consumers and rapid changes in lifestyles and awareness regarding the consumption of the chemical free products like mostarda have steered the growth of the North America mostarda market. Key factors driving the growth of mostarda market in the region include changing dietary preferences, increasing fruit production, rising health concerns among the young population, and the varieties offered. In terms of revenue Europe is expected to be one of the leading contributor in the global mostarda market.

Mostarda Market: Key Players

Some of the suppliers identified in the Mostarda market are:-

The key stakeholders in Mostarda market are Acetaia Castelli, Luccini, Giovanni Patella, Sandro Vanini, and Casa Forcello etc. The companies are focusing towards product development and strategizing distribution for attaining the retail penetration. Companies are investing in supply chain management for attaining better market position through product supply.

