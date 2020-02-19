Multivitamin Market – Segmented By Type, Application, Technology And Geography – Growth, Trends & Forecast (2018-2026)

The evaluation of the various elements of the global Multivitamin market dynamics is highly sought after by stakeholders of all types and entrepreneurs planning to make a foray into the market. The study on the global Multivitamin market is prepared with the help of several rounds of primary research and a vast spectrum of secondary research. The application of industry-wide statistical methods to the large amount of data generated further adds credibility to the analyses. The study on the global and regional Multivitamin market dynamics is a crucial guide to all those stakeholders, especially regulatory agencies and policy makers.

The demand for dietary supplements is increased day by day due to factors like fast-paced life, increasing health issues, raising awareness about having and balanced diet. Vitamins being an essential micronutrient are one of the major dietary supplements currently used. There are 17 different types of vitamins each provide a solution for many problems like improving the immune system, bone strength, health and so on. Consumers tend to prefer liquid vitamins overtaking them in form of pills as liquid vitamins are easily absorbed by the body. The public interest is shifting towards including liquid vitamins in the diet on the regular basis so as to lead a healthy life. Liquid Vitamins are easy to ingest than gel pills or tablets as well as they are economical than pills hence are becoming favorites among consumers. Kids and aged people prefer liquid vitamins are they are easier to swallow. In feed additives, liquid vitamins are preferred as it is easy to adjust the input quantity. Liquid Vitamins are used to fortify dairy as well as bakery products for a long time. With the rise in demand, the market for liquid vitamins is expected to increase during the forecast period.

Growing Demands for Liquid Vitamins Due to Versatility in Formulation for Multiple Applications

The global market demand for dietary supplements, especially liquid vitamins is increasing day by day. The market for liquid vitamins is driven by factors like increase in health-related awareness of people, urban lifestyle influence, and the tendency of prevention than curing health issues. There other factors like an increase in disposable income, increase in geriatric population as well as the overall population has also lead to an increase in demand for liquid vitamins.

Along with dietary supplements, liquid vitamins have many application in various fields like food and beverage industry, Pharmaceuticals, Animal Feed, and cosmetics. Use of liquid vitamins in the cosmetic industry is increased as they help in problems like minimizing fine lines, preventing hair loss, promoting healthy skins and nails, etc. Liquid vitamins are added in animal feed in order to improve the immune system of animals thus improve quality of produce. Increase in consumption of fast food leads to several health-related problems, liquid vitamins are used as food additives as they are good antioxidants, and act as co-enzyme thus helping the process of metabolism.

Liquid Vitamins are considered safe for consumption unless taken in large amounts can have side effects. Liquid Vitamins are not so good at the taste and thus kids don’t tend to like them. The demand in the market for liquid vitamins is expected to increase in terms of value and volume during the forecast period.

Global Liquid Vitamins Market: Segmentation

On the basis of solubility, the global Liquid Vitamins market has been segmented as-

Water Soluble

Fat Soluble

On the basis of application, the global Liquid vitamins market has been segmented as-

Food and Beverages Beverages Bakery Dairy products Others

Pharmaceuticals Nutritional Products Dietary supplements

Cosmetic Industry

Feed Additives

Global Liquid Vitamins Market: Key Players

The global market for liquid vitamins is competitive in nature and some of the key players in the market include Bactolac Pharmaceutical Inc., Atlantic Essential Products Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Co., AIE Pharmaceuticals Inc., Amway, Bluestar Adisseo Co., BASF SE, Trace Mineral Research and Lonza Group. More companies are taking an interest in developing Liquid Vitamins products.

