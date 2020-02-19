Nanotechnology in Energy Applications Market Poised For Steady Growth In The Future By 2023

This report describes the market for nanoscale materials and devices used in current and future generations of energy devices and systems. The focus is on nanotechnology applications that are in commercial use today or are likely to be commercialized by 2023.

BCC estimates the total energy-related market for nanotechnologies at about REDACTED in 2017, a figure that is expected to climb to REDACTED in 2018, and amount to over REDACTED in 2023 (a CAGR of REDACTED over the next five years). It is worth noting that, unlike the two previous versions of this report,these figures do not include consumption of industrial enzymes, as enzymes are not included in mostassessments of the overall nanomaterials market.

The market is dominated by nanostructured monolithic materials with a share of REDACTED of the total market value in 2017, and which is anticipated to slightly decrease to REDACTED in 2023. This is mainly because these materials are essential in petroleum refining, which represents, by far, the energy application with the biggest consumption of nanomaterials. Solid nanoparticles had the second largest market share projected to about REDACTED of the total market by 2023. Other nanomaterials with much smaller market shares in 2017, nanothin films and nanodevices, will climb a little by 2023 to reach REDACTED and REDACTED of the total market, respectively. Nanocomposites will remain low (about

REDACTED in 2023) and hollow nanoparticles (such as carbon nanotubes) had no significant commercial sales in 2017, and it is difficult to project the future of this market that we believe will remain weak by 2023.

Refining is by far the largest user of nanotechnologies in the full period considered in this report: REDACTED of the market in 2017, projected to about REDACTED in 2023. Energy storage and fuel cells were the second largest user of nanotechnologies in 2017, with REDACTED and REDACTED, respectively; energy storage is projected to reach REDACTED of the market, and fuel cells to reach REDACTED in 2023. This strong increase in market share is largely due to applications in the transport sector. The market for electric or fuel cell vehicles will grow in the coming years, especially in Asia, and the development of lithium-ion batteries and fuel cells is partly based on nanotechnology applications.

