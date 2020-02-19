Natural & Synthetic Graphite Market: Future Growth Strategies by Experts & Top Players 2025

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Global Natural & Synthetic Graphite Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” to its huge collection of research reports.

This report researches the worldwide Natural & Synthetic Graphite market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, China, Japan and other regions.



Natural & Synthetic Graphite is a very common mineral, soft native carbon, occurring in black to dark-gray foliated masses, with metallic luster and greasy feel: used for pencil leads, as a lubricant, and for making crucibles and other refractories; plumbago; black lead.

The global production of natural & synthetic graphite increases to 1072 K MT in 2016 from 1054 K MT in 2012, at a CAGR of less than 0.75%. In 2016, the global natural & synthetic graphite market is led by China, capturing about 70% of global natural & synthetic graphite production. India is the second-largest country market with 7% global Share.

Natural & synthetic graphite market change a lot in the past few years in China, the average price of natural graphite was about 330$/MT in 2009, but it increased rapidly up to about 940$/MT in 2010-2011, because of the large volume and rapid growth of export and downstream demand, the graphite after 2012. Then, it kept declining since 2011 while the refractories market began to decrease and the government got to limit to mine, the price was just about 520$/MT in 2014.10.

The Chinese production of natural graphite kept increasing in 2010-2013, especially in 2013, the production growth rate reached 7% though the price declined by more than 12.6%. It is said that the mine of graphite even increased by more than 30% in Jixi, Heilongjiang one of the largest graphite market in China. The capacity became grave oversupply at the same time. In 2014, government constraint policy came into working, and the mine got the efficacious restraint. The market is expected to be normalization in next years.

In the past five years, China mainly exported the primary processed graphite with the share of more than 40%, about 140 K MT each year, of the total production by low price, while imported high-end product from Japan, USA and Germany by very high price, which was even dozens of times more than the export price. Now, China has turn to the deep-process of the graphite. Some new projects come into work in these years. And China begins graphite overhaul in 2017, it may lead the Chinese export to expand in the near future.

Global Natural & Synthetic Graphite market size will increase to 950 Million US$ by 2025, from 930 Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of 0.3% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Natural & Synthetic Graphite.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Natural & Synthetic Graphite Breakdown Data by Type

Natural Graphite

Synthetic Graphite

Natural & Synthetic Graphite Breakdown Data by Application

Refractories

Metallurgy

Parts and components

Batteries

Other



Natural & Synthetic Graphite Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

