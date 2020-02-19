Nisin Market Dynamics, Forecast, Analysis and Supply Demand 2018-2026

The preservation of food has always been an important factor for the food industry, and has been in practice since ages. Increasing trade of food products across the globe has led to the increasing demand for food preservatives, thus supporting the growth of bio preservatives. Bio preservatives such as bacteriocins are used to inhibit the growth of harmful microbes in a wide variety of food and beverage products.

The preferred use of bacteriocins such as Nisin in these applications is due to their heat-resistant property, since thermal processing is extensively used in food processing. Even at high-temperatures, Nisin and other bacteriocins serve to inhibit the growth of spores and save food products from any kind of spoilage. Apart from Nisin being a heat-resistive preservative, it also acts as a broad spectrum preservative, effective against many gram-positive organisms such as lactic acid bacteria, listeria monocytogenes, staphylococcus aureus, bacillus cereus, and clostridium botulinum, among others, which is expected to drive the growth of the 2018-2026 market over the forecast period.

The global nisin market is, however, currently restrained by precised production; as the production process of nisin is highly sensitive and requires a lot of precision. If, by chance, there is any imbalance in the lactate concentration beyond a standard level, and a decrease in the pH level, it can drastically affect the final end product, which is expected to be a significant restraining factor for the growth of the nisin market over the forecast period.

Revenue generated from nisin market is estimated to be valued at roughly US$ 320.6 Mn by the end of 2018 and is expected to increase at a CAGR of 4.2% over the forecast period. Global nisin market are expected to be valued at approximately US$ 445.6 Mn by the end of 2026.

Although the demand for clean label food products is increasing with robust growth, that in Eastern European countries is expected to be relatively lower. The major two countries in Eastern Europe have a below average disposable income per capita set by OECD (Organisation de Coopération et de Développement Économiques). Clean label food products are priced in the premium range, and low disposable incomes may act as a restraint to products such as clean label food, organic food, and others, and is expected to restrain the demand for food products manufactured with clean label ingredients such as nisin, as their prices are high as compared to conventional products which contain synthetic preservatives.