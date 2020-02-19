North American Coatings for Commercial and Residential Roofing Market Forecast Research Reports Offers Key Insights Through 2023

Coatings for Commercial and Residential Roofing: The North American Market includes a comprehensive analysis of all products used in the North American roof coatings market. The report provides the latest in product development and material and technology enhancements, as well as a detailed look at the various distribution channels and their dynamics.

Get Free PDF for more Professional and Technical insights @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=2258703

The current market demand for each product type is quantified by value and volume, with projections for growth through 2023. This report also provides profiles for leading North American roof coatings manufacturers. The report is divided into the following 10 chapters –

– Introduction.

– Summary and Highlights.

– Market and Technology Background.

– Market Review by Product Type.

– Market Review by Distribution Channel.

– Market Review by Region.

– Government Regulation and Industry Organizations.

– Environmental Programs and Incentives.

– Analysis of Market Opportunities.

– Company Profiles.

Reasons for Doing This Study

There exists a tremendous variety of roof coatings available and the industry, as a whole, is ever changing. Commercial roof coatings alone are a $900 million industry in North America. Residential applications add another $79 million to that figure. The industry consists of more than 50 major companies that produce the products and manage the distribution channels for these products. This study profiles 26 companies out of this group.

The U.S. roof coatings industry, after peaking between 2006 and 2007, suffered a serious blow in the latter half of the last decade during the Great Recession. In 2009, the industry experienced one of its worst years; however, it began to rebound with a slight recovery that started in 2010. That recovery has continued during the past eight years. BBC Research predicts the industry will continue grow steadily over the next five years through 2023.

The U.S. economy and the coating industry still face several challenges. Coating formulators continue to struggle with managing costs while still providing in-demand and innovative products. Regulators, professionals and consumers also continue to demand green technologies due to increased awareness of environmental impact. Regulations continue to change and require constant monitoring. Companies also continue to commercialize new products with novel properties as a means of achieving market differentiation. Much of the innovation is driven by a shortage of skilled labor. Globalization of coating technologies is fostering change, as well. The above issues and many more will be addressed in this

study.

Make An Enquiry @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=2258703

This BCC Research study is a comprehensive reference that defines and describes the roofing industry. In preparation of this document, industry sources, trade literature, producer and distributor websites, and other reference material have been read, analyzed, and condensed. The industry is diverse, creative, and dynamic. The range of products currently on the market is very broad far exceeding the ability of any manufacturer to dominate the industry. The roof coatings market consists of large manufacturers with a market share between 6% and 30% and many smaller producers that have the capability of growing into major brands.

For More Information Kindly Contact:

ResearchMoz

Mr. Nachiket Ghumare,

90 State Street, Albany NY, United States – 12207

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: [email protected]

Follow us on LinkedIn @ http://bit.ly/1TBmnVG

Follow me on : https://marketinfo247.wordpress.com/