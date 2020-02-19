Now Available – Worldwide EMR/HER Market Report 2019-2025

An EMR/EHR is defined is a digital version of the traditional paper-based medical record for a patient, which includes the patient’s information, history of care, clinical data, and information from multiple sources that are maintained within a hospital, clinic, or health center.

One source of increased operational costs for EMR is the ever-expanding complexity of medical billing.

The EMR/HER market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for EMR/HER.

This report presents the worldwide EMR/HER market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Cerner

eClinicalWorks

Epic Systems

McKesson

Medical Information Technology (MEDITECH)

EMR/HER Breakdown Data by Type

Client-Server EMR/EHR

Web-Based EMR/EHR

Others

EMR/HER Breakdown Data by Application

Hospitals

Healthcare Centers

Others

EMR/HER Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

Other Regions

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global EMR/HER status and future forecastinvolving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key EMR/HER manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of EMR/HER market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

