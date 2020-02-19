Packaged Soup Market Dynamics, Segments and Supply Demand 2016-2024

The global market for packaged soup, one of the most promising arms of the global packaged food and beverages industry, has emerged as one of the most popular food products across the globe in the past few years. Several factors are contributing to the immense rise in demand for packaged soup across the globe, including rapid urbanization, busy lifestyles, and a massive rise in demand for packaged and ready-to-consumer food products from the urban population.

In the recent past, growth opportunities have massively increased and a number of food and beverages and FMCG companies have entered the market to exploit the vast growth opportunities that it offers. Availability of several product varieties in terms of ways of preparation, ingredient, and flavors, clubbed with the rapidly expanding chains of supermarkets and hypermarkets across a number of emerging economies are also catalyzing market growth. These factors are expected to remain the key growth propellers for the market in the next few years as well, allowing it to tap a larger consumer base across a number of regional markets.

The global packaged soup market is poised to grow at a steady pace in the near future. The rapid urbanization is translating into the greater inclination of consumers towards convenience foods that need less time and energy for preparation and yet are healthy. The increasing investments by international players in start-ups dealing with packaged food items are providing a tremendous boost to the growth of the market.

However, the growing awareness regarding the hazardous effects of preservatives that are used for longer shelf life is dissuading consumers from consuming packaged soups and thus impeding the growth of the packaged food market. Based on product type, the market can be divided into microwavable and ready-to-drink soups. The common channels of distribution of packaged soups are cash and carry store, convenience store, and supermarket and hypermarket.

The global packaged soup market is likely to witness a surge in the demand for microwavable soup in the foreseeable future. The increasing population of working class across the globe along with the changing lifestyles is encouraging consumers to seek healthy food options that require a minimum time for preparation, thereby driving the demand for microwavable soup products.