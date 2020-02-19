Pediatric Neuroblastoma Treatment Market is Projected to Reach US$ 1.3 Bn by 2026

Request a PDF Sample – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=37835

Chemotherapy Segment to Dominate Market

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global pediatric neuroblastoma treatment market based on therapy type and distribution channel. In terms of therapy type, the global market has been segmented into immunotherapy, chemotherapy, and others. The chemotherapy segment held the leading market share in 2017. The segment is projected to expand at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This is attributed to effectiveness of chemotherapy drugs in neuroblastoma treatment.

Hospital Pharmacies Segment Held Major Market Share in 2017

Based on distribution channel, the global pediatric neuroblastoma treatment market has been classified into hospital pharmacies and retail pharmacies & drug stores. The hospital pharmacies segment dominated the market in 2017 and is expected to sustain its leadership position in terms of market share during the forecast period. This is due to high preference for hospital pharmacies for purchasing drugs prescribed for cancer treatment.

North America Market to Expand at High CAGR

According to American Cancer Society’s Cancer Statistics, nearly 800 new cases of neuroblastoma are reported in the U.S. each year. This number has been stagnant for several years. Moreover, high cost of therapy, technologically advanced products, improved health care infrastructure, and better reimbursement plans are the major factors contributing to the region’s dominance of the global market.

Competition Landscape

Major players operating in the global pediatric neuroblastoma treatment market are United Therapeutics Corporation, APEIRON Biologics AG, Baxter, Cellectar Biosciences, Inc., Pfizer, Inc., MacroGenics, Inc., and Bayer AG. These players are expanding their product portfolios through mergers and acquisitions and partnerships & collaborations with leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and by offering technologically advanced products.

