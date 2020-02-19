Picking Bins Market – Start Focusing a Share of Revenue in Research and Development to Innovating Latest Products

Introduction to Picking Bins Market

Picking bins are small plastic storage containers with an open front to allow easy access to small products. Picking bins are mounted on a wall with a bin rail or placed on a workbench. The inner corners provided rounded and are manufactured according to consumer convenience, i.e. for grabbing parts faster. They are useful to organize stock in warehouses and store rooms. The picking bins market is expected to be positive during the forecast period. Picking bins are also used for display purpose and a tool for effective display branding if appropriately designed. The picking bins market us expected to grow at a healthy CAGR during the forecast period, as the demand for effective and compact packaging solutions is increasing. Manufacturers in the bin system industry are offering a wide range of design options for consumers to provide convenient handling. The industrial packaging market is expected to boost the demand for picking bins in the near future. Polyethylene and polypropylene material are commonly used for manufacturing picking bins for various applications such as storage and shipment of small items. Picking bins are also referred to as storage bins as they are more widely used for storage in warehouses or store rooms.

Dynamics of Picking Bins Market

The demand for ease in transportation is expected to increase the growth of picking bins market in the upcoming years. Picking bins provides ease during storage while they are quite unorganized to manage. Manufacturers provide picking bins made up of high-quality polypropylene to ensure better performance. Polypropylene segment is expected to dominate in the picking bins market during the forecast period. Key players in the picking bins market are offering customized sizes and shapes for the consumers and supply chain market participants. European picking bins market is expected to witness remarkable growth during the forecast period owing to improved inventory management systems. Supermarkets and hypermarkets are expected to be an attractive segment in terms of market volume share. As far as manufacturers are concerned, they prefer compact and easy handling packaging solutions which may hamper the growth of picking bins market. Increasing consumption of flexible packaging solutions is anticipated to hamper the growth of picking bins market. The consumption of rigid bins is expected to increase owing to increment in the usage of industrial containers.

Picking Bins Market: Segmentation

Global picking bins market is classified on the basis of material type and end use

On the basis of deep shelving standard sizes, global picking bins market has been segmented as

Up to 300 mm

301 mm to 450 mm

451 mm to 600 mm

Above 600 mm

On the basis of material type, global picking bins market has been segmented as

Polyethylene

Polypropylene

PVC

PVdC

Polyethylene Terephthalate

On the basis of end use, global picking bins market has been segmented as

Food & beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics & Personal care

Electronics & Electrical

Automotive

Picking Bins Market: Key Players & Trends

Some of the leading players in the picking bins market includes Fami S.r.l., Edsal Manufacturing Company, Inc., Quantum Storage Systems Inc., Orbis Corporation, Treston Group, BITO-Lagertechnik Bittmann GmbH, and Ssi Schaefer Group. Manufacturers in the industry are offering customized picking bins according to the deep shelving sizes.

Picking Bins Market: Regional Outlook

In North America, the U.S. is expected to hold major market share in the picking bins market owing to increment in the demand for packaging solutions. In Eastern region, China is expected to dominate in terms of market share as well as incremental opportunity. GCC countries are expected to grow at a moderate CAGR during the forecast period, as the manufacturers are seeking opportunities in the region. Growth of e-commerce market is expected to hamper the growth of picking bins market globally. The European countries such as Germany, Italy, Spain, and U.K. in picking bins market are expected to expand at a moderate pace during the forecast period.