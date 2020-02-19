Platelet Incubator Market is Expected to Rise at a Healthy Pace Due to the Surge in Instance of Platelet Disorders

Platelet incubators offer an environment with continuously controlled temperature for storage of platelets. New generation platelet incubators are specifically designed with an advanced monitoring system and a built-in chart recorder to store platelets at the desired temperature. Incubators are covered with a bacteria-resistant powder coating and equipped with temperature glass doors having a magnetic seal in order to ensure safety. The platelet incubator has gained popularity, as it helps provide accurate and stable storage conditions for platelets, as compared to normal incubators. Rise in platelet-related disorders among the geriatric population is likely to drive the global platelet incubator market in the near future.

The global platelet incubator market is characterized by increase in incidence of chronic disease-induced thrombocytopenia across the world. The market is expanding at a steady pace due to technological advancements supported by government funding and initiatives. The global platelet incubator market is projected to expand at a steady pace from 2018 to 2026.

Increase in the geriatric population, which is prone to platelet-related disorder, large patient base in developing countries demanding platelet transfusion, and investments by public and private market players in R&D on platelet incubator to ensure the quality preservation of platelet under controlled temperature are key factors that are likely to drive the global platelet incubator market. However, lengthy regulatory approval procedure, significant investment required in innovation of platelet incubator, and lack of awareness about importance of platelet transfusion in the treatment of diseases that induce thrombocytopenia are likely to restrain the global market during the forecast period. Platelet incubators are gaining popularity among health care professionals, as these have proven to be effective in maintaining stable storage temperature of platelet. Investment in innovation in platelet incubator and partnerships for co-development and commercialization of platelet incubator are expected to fuel the global platelet incubator market in the near future.

In terms of product, the global platelet incubator market has been classified into bench-top platelet incubator and floor-standing platelet incubator. The bench-top platelet incubator segment is projected to dominate the market during the forecast period. Expansion of the segment can be attributed to the increase in usage of platelet incubator for platelet storage and supply, as the bench-top incubator occupies less space and is a cost-effective option as compared to the floor-standing platelet incubator. Bench-top platelet incubators are highly preferred for academic and research institutes and small blood collection centers. Moreover, the presence of key companies, such as Helmer Scientific, engaged in research & development and manufacture of innovative platelet incubators boosts the global market. Furthermore, initiatives taken by public and private organizations are aimed at installing new generation platelet incubators in blood banks and hospitals in order to provide better healthcare facilities and patient care. The relatively stable growth rate of the segment can be ascribed to the high replacement rate and stringent regulation for manufacturing and approval. The floor-standing platelet incubator segment is anticipated to expand at an above average growth rate during the forecast period despite the predominant use of bench-top platelet incubator by end-users. Floor-standing incubators are predominantly employed in large blood banks and hospitals. Preference for floor-standing platelet incubator has increased among end-users, as more number of platelet bags can be stored in floor-standing incubators as they have larger capacity as compared to bench-top platelet incubators. Moreover, floor-standing platelet incubators are designed with enhanced features, such as audio and visual alarms, chart recorders, and digital temperature displays to offer an environment with controlled and stable temperature.

Based on end-user, the global platelet incubator market has been classified into blood banks, hospitals, academic & research institutes, and others. The blood banks segment is expected to dominate the global platelet incubator market during the forecast period. In terms of region, the global platelet incubator market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America accounted for a major share of the global platelet incubator market in 2017. Europe was another major market for platelet incubator in 2017. Developed health care infrastructure, high rate of adoption of technologies, and relatively high paying capacity of patients in North America and Europe, as compared to developing countries, provide assured business growth to new market entrants, which contributed to the high market share held these two regions. Considerable expansion of the biomedical industry in India and China and investments made by global companies in Asia Pacific for establishment of sales subsidiaries in order to provide support and services to customers and to attract new potential customers are expected to propel the platelet incubator market in Asia Pacific.

Major players operating in the global platelet incubator market include Helmer Scientific, Boekel Scientific, SARSTEDT AG & Co. KG, Lmb Technologie GmbH, LABCOLD, EMSA? Electrical Equipment San. and Tic. Inc., Meditech Technologies India Private Limited, Biolab Scientific, BIOBASE, Nuve Sanayi Malzemeleri Imalat ve Tic. Inc., and TERUMO CORPORATION.