Polyphenylene Sulfide Market to Witness Considerable Upsurge During 2017-2025

Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Market: Introduction

Polyphenylene sulfide (PPS) is a semi crystalline polymer with a rigid backbone consisting of repeated rings of p-substituted benzene and sulfur. It is generally classified in two categories, namely linear polymer and other chemicals. Furthermore, Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) is a high performance engineering material with efficiently high mechanical (stiffness, creep resistant and strength) properties. It can maintain its dimensional stability in extreme conditions due its chemical resistance, temperature resistance, fire resistance and flow ability and electrical properties. Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) has low viscosity, because of which it can be molded in desired shapes. Additionally, flame retardancy makes PPS suitable for electrical and extreme temperature applications. Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) is inert towards inorganic salts, organic solvents and bases and hence, is used in corrosion resistant coatings for food containers.

Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) is further used for the purpose of electrostatic spraying, slurry coating, compression & injection molding, fluidized bed coating, electric insulation, coal boilers, papermaking felts, special membranes & gaskets and can be used as a semiconductor by adding dopants. It acts as a high performance thermoplastic that can be extruded and molded and can tolerate high pressure. Exceptional resistance qualities make PPS suitable for automotive components, cooking appliances, hand grills and laboratory equipment. PPS’s electric insulation property, combined with heat resistance, makes it suitable for use in the manufacturing of lamp reflectors. Being recyclable, Polyphenylene sulfide (PPS) is safe from the environmental perspective.

Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Market: Dynamic

Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) applications are analyzed in electrical, electronics, automotive, aerospace, industrial, coating and other sectors. Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) is resistant to fuel and can transmit it at high temperature. It is used in manufacturing of various automotive components which includes coolant system, induction system, fuel system, electrical and electronic components and lightning components. The economic growth is boosting the demand of automobiles in the global market which will drive the Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) market over the estimated period. Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) is used in manufacturing the filter bags and dust chambers used in coal power plant as they can withstand basic and acidic conditions without changing their original properties. Global industrialization is propelling the Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) market. Difficult to process filters needed to be added to get good impact strength, comparatively high cost and subjection to bitterness is acting as a restrain for the Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) to penetrate in the global market.

Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Market: Segmentation

The Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) global market can be segmented on the basis of application as:

Automotive parts, which can be further segmented into: Induction system Coolant system Fuel system Power system

Electrical and electronics parts, which can be further segmented into: Relays Multipoint connectors Plugs Bobbins Switches

Medical devices

Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Market: Regional Outlook

Economic growth along with the growing demand for electrical & electronics devices and automobiles is boosting the demand for Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) in the Asia Pacific region. China registers a prominent share of the global demand for Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS). Industrialization in the U.S. and Europe is accelerating the demand for Polyphenylene Sulphide (PPS) in these regions. Metals, because of their heavy weight, are being replaced by Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) and this is expected to accelerate the global market of Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) over the estimated period. Growing consumer awareness towards ecofriendly technology is further supporting growth of the Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) market. Technological advancement in the Middle East and Africa is helping Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) penetration in the global market.

Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants identified in the value chain of the polyphenylene Sulfide market are:

Sabic

Kureha Corporation

Sk Chemicals

Lion Idemitsu Composites Co., Ltd

Zhejiang Nhu Special Materials Co., Ltd.

Fortran Industries Private Limited

Solvay SA

Tosoh Corporation

Dic Corporation

