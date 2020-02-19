Poultry Vaccines Market to Witness Robust Expansion throughout the Forecast 2017 to 2025

Poultry vaccines are an important component of poultry disease prevention and control. A vaccine helps to avoid a particular disease by boosting the bird’s immune system to produce antibodies which will fight the invading causal organisms. Handling and administration procedures influence the potency of many vaccines and consequently the level of immunity the bird develops. Most of the poultry killed vaccines are developed against viral diseases. A poultry vaccination program depends on several factors such as type of production, level of biosecurity, local pattern of disease, status of maternal immunity, availability of vaccines, and costs and potential losses. Vaccines are administered through different routes such as in vivo, intramuscular, subcutaneous, ocular, oral, and nasal. Vaccines can be applied to five different areas of the egg such as the air cell, allantoic sac, amniotic fluid, body of embryo, and yolk sac. Hygiene management, including reduced air circulation, well maintained air filters, adjustment to weather conditions, and well maintained hatchery insulation, is important for in vivo vaccination.

Factors such as government initiatives, rapid growth of poultry population, and increasing incidence of zoonotic diseases, technological advancement, and growing demand for poultry derived food products and poultry vaccination are the key accelerating factors for the growth of the global poultry vaccines market. According to Merial Health, by 2020, chicken is projected to overtake pork as the global animal protein of choice, and the poultry industry is likely to play an even more crucial role in ensuring food for the future global populations. In addition, new vaccine innovation, vaccination programs by leading players, and animal health care expenditure are factors fueling the growth of the global poultry vaccines market. However, rising maintenance cost for the storage of vaccine and increasing adoption of vegetarian food may negatively affect the market growth.

The global poultry vaccines market has been segmented based on product type, dosage form, application, end-user, and region. In terms of product type, the market is classified into modified or attenuated (live), inactivated (killed), and recombinants. In terms of dosage form, the market is segmented into liquid vaccine, freeze dried vaccine, and duct (dry form). In terms of application, the global market for poultry vaccines is classified into Newcastle disease, Marek’s disease, infectious bronchitis, infectious bursal disease, and others. In terms of end-user, the market is segmented into veterinary hospitals, poultry vaccination centers, and poultry firms.

Geographically, the global poultry vaccines market is distributed over North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

North America dominates the global poultry vaccines market due to factors such as technological advancement, increasing poultry inventories, growing demand for poultry derived products, and increasing investment in animal health. According to the National Chicken Council, the per capita consumption of poultry was 107.6 pounds in 2016 and is expected to reach 109.5 pounds in 2018. Europe is the second largest market for poultry vaccines globally. Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a high growth rate due to increasing poultry production, government vaccination program, and rising veterinary health care expenditure. These factors are projected to drive the Asia Pacific market in the near future. According to ETRetail.com, India is currently the second fastest growing market for processed meat and poultry globally, accounting for 24% of processed meat, poultry, and fish product innovations. Indonesia stands first in this category followed by Vietnam, China, and Brazil.

Major players operating in this market include Ceva Animal Health LLC, Zoetis Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, Indovax Private Limited, Hester Biosciences Limited, S.C ROMVAC COMPANY S.A., Boehringer Ingelheim Vetmedica, Inc., and Intervet India Pvt. Ltd.

