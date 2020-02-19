Preterm Birth and PROM Testing Market: Increase in Preterm Births to Drive Market

Premature rupture of membranes (PROM) is one of the leading causes of preterm births. Increase in number of preterm births due to rise in average age of women being pregnant and various health concerns such as diabetes and high blood pressure among women drive the global preterm birth and prom testing market. Additionally, increase in demand for point-of-care testing devices and rise in demand for cost effective diagnostic tests are the key factors propelling the market. However, lack of awareness about new technologies for diagnosis of preterm births and use of alternative diagnostic options such as ultrasound, transvaginal scan, uterine monitoring, and lab tests restrain the global market.

Based on test type, the global preterm birth and PROM testing market has been bifurcated into preterm birth tests and PROM tests. The preterm birth tests segment has been classified into pelvic exam, ultrasound, uterine monitoring, and biomarkers. The PROM tests segment has been categorized into nitrazine test, ferning test, pooling, ultrasound, fetal fibronectin test, biomarkers, and others. Increase in the number of preterm births, high incidence of preterm births, rise in the number of specialty clinics, and easy detection of preterm birth through PROM tests are expected to augment the segment. In terms of revenue, the preterm birth tests segment dominated the global preterm birth and PROM testing market. However, availability of other tests in the market is likely to hamper the growth of the segment.

Want to know more such detailed insights of this Market? Request a PDF Sample: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=55416

In terms of end-user, the global preterm birth and PROM testing market has been divided into hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, and others. Increase in awareness about specialty treatments is a key driver of the diagnostic laboratories segment. Additionally, surge in demand for preterm diagnostic services and rise in the number of diagnostic procedures such as ultrasound and pelvic examinations for pregnant women are anticipated to propel the segment. The others segment is likely to witness strong growth during the forecast period due to shift of treatment toward nursing homes and specialized clinics.

In terms of region, the global preterm birth and PROM testing market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Presence of key players, increase in demand for preterm birth testing, and rise in preterm birth rates are factors boosting the growth of the market in North America. Technological advancements, rise in the number of approvals for preterm and PROM tests from the European Commission, and increase in demand for preterm birth diagnostic tests propel the preterm birth and PROM testing market in Europe. Focus on early diagnosis of women’s health problems, rise in government initiatives toward maternal health, and increase in the number of preterm births are the major factors driving the market in Asia Pacific. Growth of the market in Latin America is attributed to rapid adoption of new technologies, increase in use of point-of-care testing devices & tools, and rise in the number of players offering products in the market. Additionally, surge in awareness about product offerings for preterm birth and PROM testing is expected to augment the market in Latin America during the forecast period.

Major players operating in the global preterm birth and PROM testing market include QIAGEN, Hologic, Inc., Medix Biochemica, Biosynex, Abbott Laboratories, Clinical Innovations, LLC, Sera Prognostics, Inc., The Cooper Companies, Inc., NX Prenatal, Inc., and IQ Products. Focus on technological advancements in preterm birth and PROM testing is expected to drive the global market during the forecast period.

Identify the key factors that will drive your company’s growth. Request a brochure of this report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=55416