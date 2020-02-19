Research Report and Overview on Orange Extract Market, 2018-2028

Orange extract is defined as the processed form of orange peels, which is used as a food flavorant by enhancing the traditional orange flavour. Orange extract is generally produced from orange essential oil and an adequate amount of alcohol to increase its shelf life. Due to its exotic fragrance, orange extract also finds remunerative applications in the cosmetics and personal care industries, along with food and beverages. Orange extract is a highly concentrated flavorant, which enables its abundant industrial application. However, orange extract is also expected to be used in domestic purposes during the forecast period.

To obtain all-inclusive information on forecast analysis of global market, request a PDF brochure here

The demand for natural food flavors such as orange extract in China and India is expected to increase during the latter years of the forecast period. This is primarily attributed to the launch of new products with natural ingredients. In Asia Pacific, orange extract is the most preferred flavorant.

The demand for fruity flavors such as orange extract in processed food has grown expeditiously, and continues to expand at a considerable rate, globally. There is a growing preference for readymade food (ready-to-eat/ready-to-drink) and snacks, leading to the higher demand for exotic fruit flavoring. The encapsulation of such exotic fruit flavors to existing processed food continues to be one of the key strategies that is being adopted by the leading manufacturers of processed foods to attract consumers, as such, driving the global orange extract market.

Planning to lay down strategy for the next few years? Our report can help shape your plan better

Currently, consumers prefer fizzy and flavored drinks, which is expected to escalate the growth of the orange extract market. Due to the adverse health effects of artificial flavors, individuals have opted to switch to drinks that contain natural fruit flavors. Health conscious individuals are showing more interest in plant-based drinks over other carbonated beverages. Also, consumers show a reduced preference for milk-based drinks, owing to various reasons such as lesser shelf life, presence of lactose, adulteration, etc. This is also a major factor expected to drive the growth of the global orange extract market.

For more actionable insights into the competitive landscape of global market, get a customized report here

Orange extract production is a labor-intensive process, due to the requirement of a substantial amount of raw materials such as orange pulp and peels to produce minute concentrates, which are then chemically treated with alcohol. This is a major concern for the industry, because the cost of flavoring agents such as orange extract is a crucial indicator of the price of the end product. Therefore, the production advantages offered in developing regions, in terms of low costs and favorable climate, is an important driver for the growth of the market.