Research report covers the Evaporated Cane Juice Market Forecasts and Growth, 2016-2024

Evaporated Cane Juice is combinations of sugars which includes fructose and glucose. Evaporated Cane Juice is the type of natural sweeteners sugar which is partially refined and is produced from a single-crystallization process. Evaporated Cane Juice is considered healthier alternative to standard table sugar. Both evaporated cane juice and table sugar are derived from sugar cane. However, evaporated cane juice crystals formation do not include the same process of refinement process as to make table sugar. This results evaporated cane juice crystals retain relatively more nutrients in comparison to the refined sugar. Evaporated Cane Juice is also named as raw sugar, unrefined sugar and natural sugar. There are varieties of evaporated cane juice crystals which includes demerara, milled cane sugar and muscovado. Demerara is the coarser grained type of evaporated cane juice crystals and has definite molasses flavor. Milled cane sugar is less coarse is golden brown in color and has a mild molasses flavor. Among all the type of evaporated cane juice muscovado sugar is the most common type of the evaporated cane juice. Evaporated Cane Juice is used as alternative to brown sugar and used in various application such as dry blending and baking.

Global evaporated cane juice market can be segmented on the basis of type, form, application and region. On the basis of type evaporated cane juice market is segmented into natural and organic. Of which organic segment is expected to be the dominating due to the various ingredient manufacturers offering organic based evaporated cane juice. Based on form the segmentation includes granulated and powdered form. Of which, granulated form is expected to show fastest growth, followed by the powdered form segment. Various factors that attributed to the drastic growth of global evaporated cane juice segmented is attributed to the increasing health awareness among consumers coupled with the more preference of consumers for less processed food ingredients .

On the basis of application global evaporated cane juice market is segmented into application as bakery & confectionery, dairy, beverages, sauces and seasoning, cereals and nutraceuticals. Among all the application for global evaporated cane juice market bakery & confectionery application segment is the most dominating segment followed by the beverage application segment.

Global evaporated cane juice market is expected to increase due the less processing required for its formation which results in retaining more nutrients in comparison more processed ingredients coupled with high consumer awareness regarding the ill effects of consuming processed food products. Evaporated Cane Juice market is expected to exhibit strong growth in Asia Pacific over the forecast period, followed by other regions due the rising number health conscious and upper middle class population in these regions.