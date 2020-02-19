Research report explores the Drip Irrigation System Market for the forecast period, 2016-2024

Over the last couple of decades, irrigation facilities have seen a number technological advancements for the better crop yield. Moreover. water crisis is one of the major problem associated with irrigation facility around the world. An introduction of drip irrigation system is a solution to these problems. Drip irrigation uses valve, tubing, pipe and emitters that allow the water to drip slowly to the roots of plants and crops, thus saving the water. Drip irrigation system is majorly preferred by the farmers across the country over surface irrigation, due wastage of water through evaporation. Rising adoption of drip irrigation system around the world is expected to fuel the demand for global drip irrigation system over the forecast period.

To obtain all-inclusive information on forecast analysis of global market, request a PDF brochure here

The rapid increase in population has led to the growth in demand of the agricultural product, which has boosted the demand for cultivation of agricultural crops with limited resources .The ability of drip irrigation system to provide better yield with limited water supply is expected to drive the demand for global drip irrigation system over the forecast period. Additionally, government, across the globe is taking initiative by providing subsidies in various region to promote the use of drip irrigation system.Moreover, growing agricultural activities in emerging economies such as India, Brazil etc. is further expected to propel the demand for drip irrigation system over the forecast period.

Planning to lay down strategy for the next few years? Our report can help shape your plan better

However, high initial investment cost associated with installing global drip irrigation system is expected to act as the restraining factor and is anticipated to hamper the growth of global drip irrigation system market over the forecast period.

For more actionable insights into the competitive landscape of global market, get a customized report here

The key players in the global drip irrigation system market are