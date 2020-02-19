Satellite Gateway Market – Latest Trends and Regional Growth Forecast by Types and Applications 2018

Satellite gateway also referred to as hub or teleport is a communication station that receives and transmits data to and from the satellite to the local area networks. These gateways provide backhauling of the data or various IP applications such as IoT, Interactive TV, and M2M, with high effectiveness and efficiency. It also enables satellite operators to serve a large population with an optimized use of the specific satellite band. These gateways can be managed via a simple network management protocol and also through a user friendly embedded web browser.

Rising demand for satellite communication, especially among the government and military sector is leading to increasing demand for satellite gateways globally. This is expected to act as the driving factor for the market. Tremendous growth in the satellite industry for seamless communication and effective real time earth observation is fuelling the growth of the satellite gateway market. Increase in number of satellite launches further leads to rising demand for satellite gateways. For instance, as compared to 2016, satellite launches increased by about 158% in 2017. However, high set up and maintenance cost can act as a restraining factor for the global satellite gateway market.

The global satellite gateway market can be segmented based on component, enterprise size, and region. Based on component, the market can be bifurcated into hardware and services. Services segment can be classified into consulting, integration & implementation, and maintenance & operation. Among services, integration & implementation service segment is expected to have larger share during the forecast period. Based on enterprise size, the market can be classified into small & medium size enterprises and large enterprises. Large enterprises segment is estimated to hold larger share during the forecast period.

In terms of region, the global satellite gateway market can be classified into North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa (MEA), Asia Pacific (APAC), and South America. North America is estimated to dominate the global market in terms of revenue. The U.S and Canada are projected to drive the growth of the market in this region due to rising investments in research and development (R&D) and rising adoption of technologically advanced solutions by companies in the satellite communication industry. Europe is expected to have considerable share in the global satellite gateway market due to presence of key players of the market in this region. However, among all the regions, Asia Pacific is expected to create significant market opportunity for key players operating in the satellite gateway market due to projected growth in industrialization and urbanization in this region during the forecast period. Countries such as China, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, and India contribute majorly to the growth of the satellite gateway market in this region. This is due to unstoppable demand for network connectivity in these countries. The market in Middle East & Africa and South America is also expected to grow at a significant rate due to increasing government funding in the satellite communication industry.

Key players operating in the global satellite gateway market include TeamCast, SED Systems, John Deere, Gilat Satellite Networks, Newtec, X2nSat, Viasat, Inc. and others. significant growth in the number of satellite broadcasters coupled with extensive developments in the satellite communications industry are expected to take place in the coming few years. This would provide an opportunity for satellite gateway providers to enhance their market share in the global satellite gateway market. Key players in the market are focusing on providing an enhanced service portfolio at unique and customized pricing to end-users so as to expand their customer base while retaining the existing customers. Strategic partnership is one of the key strategies being adopted by key players in the market, as this would enable them to enhance their distribution network globally.