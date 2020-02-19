Sheave Bearings Market – Trending Growth due to Growing Automobile Sector

A sheave bearing is designed and manufactured with ball bearing on the outer ring and pulley with raceway on its outer surface. They are designed for use in general industrial machines which run under heavy loads and at low speed. There are two broad categories of sheave bearings, namely, open type and shielded type. Open ring comes without snap ring. Shielded type sheave bearings comes with and without a snap ring.

A snap ring is a fastener that is designed to hold components. A snap ring is also known as retaining ring. Sheave bearings help in increasing the speed of equipment. Design and type of sheave bearings vary based on many parameters, namely, static load ratings, sealing capability, lubrication used, axial location, operating temperature, and application. Sheave bearings are mainly used in rope sheaves. Moreover, it can be used in industries such as automotive, electric, heavy machineries, medical, aerospace, and mechanical engineering.

The sheave bearings market is expected to grow rapidly due to increasing use of sheave bearings in the manufacturing industry. In addition, increasing implementation of total productive maintenance and good practices in different industries is anticipated to drive the global sheave bearings market during the forecast period. End-users of sheave bearings demand safety and high efficiency and reliability.

Increase in demand for sheave bearings with user-friendly setup and installation, improved axial load bearing capacity, optimized running, and reduced maintenance is expected to drive the global sheave bearings market during the forecast period. Moreover, rise in automation processes particularly in the manufacturing industry is expected to propel the sheave bearing market in the near future.

In addition, the growing automobile sector and aerospace industry is anticipated to drive the growth of the sheave bearings market during the forecast period. Additionally, several advantages of sheave bearings such as low maintenance cost and reduced concentration of stress generated during the running operations are expected to drive the market in the coming years.

However, high cost of raw materials used in sheave bearings are projected to restrain the growth of the sheave bearings market in the next few years. Nevertheless, growing demand for improved, reliable products with new technologies is expected to create significant opportunities for the global sheave bearings market.

The global sheave bearings market can be classified based on type, size, end-user industry, and region. Based on type, the market can be segmented into tapered roller bearing, and straight roller bearing. In terms of size, the market can be categorized into less than ID 200 MM, range between ID 200 MM to 500 MM, and more than ID 500 MM.

Based on end-user industry, the market can be classified into automotive, aerospace, electrical, heavy machinery, medical, and mechanical engineering. In terms of region, the global sheave bearings market can be classified into North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, the U.K., France, Italy, and Russia), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, and others), Middle East & Africa (GCC and South Africa), and South America.

Major players operating in the global sheave bearings market include SKF, Precision Bearings Pvt. Ltd., INA, Baltic Bearing Company, Nachi GmbH, FYH Bearing, Waikato Bearings, AST Bearings LLC, Schaeffler, Aurora Bearing, VXB Bearings, NTN Corporation, NSK Ltd, Mazzella Companies, JTEKT, Suncor Stainless, and Timken Company.