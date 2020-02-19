Silicon Steel Sheet Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019-2025

— Silicon Steel Sheet Market:

The global Silicon Steel Sheet market is valued at million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Silicon Steel Sheet volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Silicon Steel Sheet market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

SSMC

Severstal

POSCO

JFE Steel

AK

CSC

Acroni

C.D. W?lzholz

TATA

Mapes & Sprowl

SESS

Arnold Magnetic Technologies

ThyssenKrupp AG

MARTIN MARIETTA MAGNESIA

ERDEMIR ROMANIA

Baosteel

WISCO

Ma Steel

An Steel

Tisco

Valin

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Oriented Electrical Steel

Non-Grain Oriented Electrical Steel

Segment by Application

Transformers

Generators

Electric Motor

Others

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Silicon Steel Sheet Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Silicon Steel Sheet

1.2 Silicon Steel Sheet Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Silicon Steel Sheet Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Oriented Electrical Steel

1.2.3 Non-Grain Oriented Electrical Steel

1.3 Silicon Steel Sheet Segment by Application

1.3.1 Silicon Steel Sheet Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Transformers

1.3.3 Generators

1.3.4 Electric Motor

1.3.5 Others

1.3 Global Silicon Steel Sheet Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Silicon Steel Sheet Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Silicon Steel Sheet Market Size

1.4.1 Global Silicon Steel Sheet Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Silicon Steel Sheet Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Silicon Steel Sheet Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Silicon Steel Sheet Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Silicon Steel Sheet Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Silicon Steel Sheet Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Silicon Steel Sheet Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Silicon Steel Sheet Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Silicon Steel Sheet Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Silicon Steel Sheet Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Silicon Steel Sheet Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Silicon Steel Sheet Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Silicon Steel Sheet Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Silicon Steel Sheet Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Silicon Steel Sheet Production

3.4.1 North America Silicon Steel Sheet Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Silicon Steel Sheet Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Silicon Steel Sheet Production

3.5.1 Europe Silicon Steel Sheet Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Silicon Steel Sheet Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Silicon Steel Sheet Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Silicon Steel Sheet Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Silicon Steel Sheet Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Silicon Steel Sheet Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Silicon Steel Sheet Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Silicon Steel Sheet Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Silicon Steel Sheet Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Silicon Steel Sheet Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Silicon Steel Sheet Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Silicon Steel Sheet Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Silicon Steel Sheet Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Silicon Steel Sheet Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Silicon Steel Sheet Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Silicon Steel Sheet Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Silicon Steel Sheet Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Silicon Steel Sheet Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Silicon Steel Sheet Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Silicon Steel Sheet Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Silicon Steel Sheet Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Silicon Steel Sheet Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Silicon Steel Sheet Business

7.1 SSMC

7.1.1 SSMC Silicon Steel Sheet Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Silicon Steel Sheet Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 SSMC Silicon Steel Sheet Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Severstal

7.2.1 Severstal Silicon Steel Sheet Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Silicon Steel Sheet Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Severstal Silicon Steel Sheet Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 POSCO

7.3.1 POSCO Silicon Steel Sheet Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Silicon Steel Sheet Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 POSCO Silicon Steel Sheet Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 JFE Steel

7.4.1 JFE Steel Silicon Steel Sheet Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Silicon Steel Sheet Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 JFE Steel Silicon Steel Sheet Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 AK

7.5.1 AK Silicon Steel Sheet Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Silicon Steel Sheet Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 AK Silicon Steel Sheet Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 CSC



7.6.1 CSC Silicon Steel Sheet Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Silicon Steel Sheet Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 CSC Silicon Steel Sheet Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Acroni

7.7.1 Acroni Silicon Steel Sheet Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Silicon Steel Sheet Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Acroni Silicon Steel Sheet Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 C.D. W?lzholz

7.8.1 C.D. W?lzholz Silicon Steel Sheet Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Silicon Steel Sheet Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 C.D. W?lzholz Silicon Steel Sheet Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 TATA

7.9.1 TATA Silicon Steel Sheet Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Silicon Steel Sheet Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 TATA Silicon Steel Sheet Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Mapes & Sprowl

7.10.1 Mapes & Sprowl Silicon Steel Sheet Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Silicon Steel Sheet Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Mapes & Sprowl Silicon Steel Sheet Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 SESS

7.12 Arnold Magnetic Technologies

7.13 ThyssenKrupp AG

7.14 MARTIN MARIETTA MAGNESIA

7.15 ERDEMIR ROMANIA

7.16 Baosteel

7.17 WISCO

7.18 Ma Steel

7.19 An Steel

7.20 Tisco

7.21 Valin

…

Continuous…

