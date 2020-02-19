Soft Tissue Repair Market: Increase in Demand for Soft Tissue Repair Devices to Drive Market

Soft tissue include muscles, tendons, ligaments, skin, cartilage, nervous tissue, and synovial membrane, which connect and provide strength and support to organs. Increase in prevalence of sport injuries, rise in the geriatric population, and rise in the number of orthopedic procedures are anticipated to drive the global soft tissue repair market. Additionally, increase in demand for biologics in breast reconstruction due to a rise in incidence of breast cancer is expected to propel the market. Increasing participation of youth in sports is also estimated to segment the market. However, availability of alternatives for soft tissue repair such as physiotherapy, orthopedic manual therapy, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs tablets or creams, and corticosteroid injections are likely to hamper the market. Furthermore, lack of awareness is estimated to restrain the market.

The global soft tissue repair market can be segmented based on product, application, and region. Based on product, the market can be classified into fixation device and tissue mesh/patch. The fixation device segment can be split into suture anchor, suture, interference screw, and others. The tissue mesh/patch segment is divided into biologic mesh and synthetic mesh. Tissue meshes are used to provide support when repairing weakened or damaged tissue. Increasing prevalence of pelvic organ prolapse and stress urinary incontinence are likely to drive the tissue mesh segment. In terms of application, the market can be classified into orthopedic repair, hernia repair, skin repair, dural repair, breast reconstruction, dental repair, pelvic & vaginal prolapse, and others. Rise in complications of mastectomy to diminish chest wall deformities of breasts is expected to drive the breast reconstruction segment.

In terms of region, the global soft tissue repair market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America accounted for a major share of the market in 2017. Technological advancements and launch of new products are anticipated to drive the market in the region during the forecast period. Rise in prevalence of sports injuries, increase in orthopedic procedures, and rise in the geriatric population in China, India, and Australia are anticipated to fuel the market in Asia Pacific. Evolution of technology and rising geriatric population are expected to drive the market in Middle East & Africa. Considerable government support for treatment and increasing health are expenditure are estimated to propel the soft tissue market in Latin America. Additionally, increasing disposable income and changing lifestyles in developing economies, increasing hernia repairs, growing incidence of breast cancer, and increase in treatment options for the aging population are anticipated to drive the market.

Major players operating in the global soft tissue repair market include American Medical Systems Inc (Boston Scientific), Arthrex, Inc., C.R. Bard, Inc., Covidien plc (Medtornic), Depuy Synthesis (Johnson & Johnson), Integra LifeScience Corporation, LifeCell Corporation (Allergan), Smith & Nephew, Stryker, and Wright Medical Group N.V. Focus on technological advancements, increase in adoption of mergers and acquisition, and new product development are expected to boost the global market during the forecast period. In 2018, ACell Inc. launched a Gentrix Matrix, a new implantable device. The device provides a scaffold for cellular infiltration and neovascularization. Additionally, the device is used to reinforce the primary closure of soft tissue in a variety of surgical settings.

