Solar Street Lights Market 2019-2024: Latest Technological Innovation by Top Leading Players and Geographic Segmentation

Solar Street Lights market will register a 16.9% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 7530 million by 2024

Solar street lights are raised light sources which are powered by photovoltaic panels generally mounted on the lighting structure or integrated in the pole itself. The photovoltaic panels charge a rechargeable battery, which powers a fluorescent or LED lamp during the night. Asia Pacific was the largest revenue market with a market share of 35.56% in 2012 and 38.93% in 2017 with an increase of 3.37%. Middle East and Africa ranked the second market with the market share of 27.51% in 2016. Also, the Asia Pacific market for Solar Street Lights is expected to be the market with the most promising growth rate. Rising per capita income of people in emerging economies such as China, India, Philippines, Thailand, and Vietnam have led to an increase in demand.

Solar Street Lights companies are mainly from Europe and United States, the industry concentrate rate is low. The top three companies are Philips, Tata Power Solar Systems, Jiawei, with the revenue market share of 6.31%, 3.04%, and 2.22% in 2016. The growth of the Solar Street Lights market is largely driven by downstream applications. What is more, governments of numerous countries are encouraging the adoption of solar street lighting as they are eco-friendly and cost-efficient. Advanced solar street lighting systems save significant energy.

Get Sample Copy of This [email protected]

https://www.qurateresearch.com/report/sample/MnE/QBI-LPI-MnE-154048

Although sales of Solar Street Lights brought some opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants who has not technical advantage and downstream support do not enter into the Solar Street Lights field. As large demand of high-end products at home and abroad, many companies began to enter the field of high-end. What is more, the company in this industry should pay attention to their R&D, innovation and services, then they may get the competition advantage, and get a bigger market share..

Top Key Players: Philips, Tata Power Solar Systems, Bisol, Leadsun, Su-Kam Power Systems, Urja Global, Solar Electric Power Company (SEPCO), Jiawei, Yingli Solar, King-sun, BYD, Shenzhen Spark Optoelectronics S&T

Enquiry before [email protected]

https://www.qurateresearch.com/report/enquiry/MnE/QBI-LPI-MnE-154048

Global competitors operating within Solar Street Lights Market are highlighted to get a stronger and effective outlook of the competition at domestic as well as global regions. Primary and secondary research techniques have been used by expert analysts to assess the data effectively.

A SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five analysis have been utilized by team of analysts for the Solar Street Lights Market report as well. Different dynamics of the entire market such as drivers, challenges, risks, opportunities, and restraints have been evaluated to get a detailed knowledge for making informed decisions in the businesses. It highlights the statistics of current market scenario, past progress as well as future outlook.

The Solar Street Lights Market report analyses regions having higher potential such as, North America, Asia Pacific, and Europe including countries such as United States, China, Japan, India, United Kingdom and more, to give an outline of geographic scenario of this market. Few other major aspects such as GDP, and productivity are elaborated by using graphical representation. In order to acquire the knowledge of other key players and the global competition between leading companies’ noteworthy information and statistical data is included in this study. The report also elucidates the market drivers, trends, restraints and opportunities to give precise panoramic view, which is required for the development of strong business acumen related to Solar Street Lights Market.

Get Discount on this [email protected]

https://www.qurateresearch.com/report/discount/MnE/QBI-LPI-MnE-154048

Table of Content:

Chapter 1 Solar Street Lights Market Overview

Chapter 2 Solar Street Lights Market Global Economic Impact

Chapter 3 Competition by Manufacturer

Chapter 4 Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

Chapter 5 Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

Chapter 6 Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Chapter 7 Analysis by Application

Chapter 8 Solar Street Lights Market Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter 9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10 Solar Street Lights Market Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders