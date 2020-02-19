Stand-Up Pouches Market to Grow at High CAGR by 2026: Mondi Group, Berry Global Group, Sonoco Products Company

Transparency Market Research examines the global stand-up pouches market during the historic (2013-2017) and forecast period 2018-2026. The primary objective of the report is to identify opportunities in the stand-up pouches market and present updates as well as insights about various segments of the global stand-up pouches market.

The report begins with an overview of the global stand-up pouches market, evaluating market performance regarding revenue, followed by TMR’s analysis of key trends, drivers, and restraints witnessed in the global retail as well as stand-up pouches market. Weighted average pricing analysis of the stand-up pouches market based on capacity type is also included in the global stand-up pouches market report.

The shift in demand from rigid packaging to flexible packaging formats is the major factor behind the high growth of the global stand-up pouches market. Preference for stand-up pouches over other rigid packaging products such as metal cans and bottles will create enormous growth opportunities in the flexible packaging market. The demand for stand-up pouches is expected to expand at a CAGR value of 5.4%, during 2018-2026. With the introduction of stand-up pouches for a variety of end-use applications in different industries, the demand has grown significantly in the last few years.

Stand-up pouches are suitable to pack solid as well as liquid products which, in turn, diminishes the growth prospects of rigid packaging products. The evolution of pouch formats will create new growth horizons in the global stand-up pouches market. Companies are also focusing on shift packaging of their products from rigid to flexible packaging products in order to reduce raw material and transportation costs due to the overall reduction in the weight of the package. Stand-up pouches are 4-5 times lighter than metal cans which results in low packaging weight and cost of products.

Request to View Brochure of [email protected] https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=9620

Major manufacturers of stand-up pouches are present in North American and European regions. Companies are focusing on introducing innovative stand-up pouches to gain consumer attention and increase the shelf life of the products. Stand-up pouches offer a larger surface area to be printed and enhance the visibility of the product at the point of purchase. The growing inclination of brand owners and consumers towards stand-up pouch packaging will create immense growth opportunities for existing manufacturers as well as new entrants in the global stand-up pouches market. Considering high growth prospects in the stand-up pouches market, leading manufacturers are focusing on expanding their market presence by establishing new manufacturing facilities or exporting their products to almost each and every country located across the globe.

Emerging economies to create substantial growth opportunities in the global stand-up pouches market

It has been noticed that stand-up pouches are widely used in the food & beverages industry due to high suitability and better presentation of food & beverages at purchase point. The demand is growing at a much faster pace in the emerging economies of the Asia-Pacific and Latin America. China accounts for almost fifty percent of the demand in the Asia-Pacific region. Stand-up pouch manufacturers in China are formulating long-term growth strategies to expand the reach of their products in neighboring countries by offering low cost and average quality products. Stand-up pouches are primarily responsible for high growth in the flexible packaging industry.