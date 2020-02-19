Sternal Retractor Market Set to Garner Staggering Revenues by 2024

Sternal retractor is a rib separator. It is a surgical device specifically used and designed for rib and thoracic surgery. It is made of stainless steel. Sternal retractor is a rack and pinion surgical instrument used in the repair of congenital heart disease. Sternal retractor is used for cardiothoracic surgical procedures. It is most effectively used as a sternum separator allowing access to the surgical field and is uniquely designed with a self-retaining rack and pinion action for optimal function. Sternal retractors are used to separate the edges of surgical wounds. These are also used to hold back body organs to avoid distraction during incision. Generally, retractors are handheld and self-retaining tools that do not need to be held after insertion by having two of more blades opposing each other or hooks which are separated by ratchet, spring, worm gear, or other method to pull on contrary sides of incision. Sternal retractors have fenestrated blades and hand-cranked lever to separate the arms.

Retractors have been used as surgical instruments since long. It is also known as Finochietto retractor. Usage of the tool has evolved and many changes taken place in its design and making. The instrument was first invented by a French surgeon Theodore Truffier and later on modified by Enrique Finochietto, a surgeon from Argentina. The sternal retractors system applies constant traction and provides uninterrupted visibility of the operating site up to the edge of the rib cage. Hence, it has significant importance in surgical processes. The use of sternal retractors is universal in open thoracic surgery. Therefore, the global Sternal Retractors Market is expected to witness significant growth in the near future. Technological advancements in instrumentation such as introduction of automated sternal retractors which validate more superior results are likely to propel the market in the next few years.

The global sternal retractors market has been segmented based on device type, end-user, and region. In terms of device type, the market has been segmented into Tuffier sternal retractor, Harken sternal retractor, Burford-Finochietto sternal retractor, Nelson sternal retractor, and others. Sternal retractors are available in different sizes and number of blades. Increasing number of surgeries and usefulness of the instrument to make undistracted incision make it more preferable by surgeons. Low cost of the product is also a major driver of the global sternal retractor market.

Based on end-user, the market has been segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centres, and orthopaedic clinics. Thoracic surgeries are majorly processed in hospitals, hence the hospitals segment accounts for a significant share of the sternal retractor market. The ambulatory surgical centres segment holds the second largest share of the market. High patient preference for hospital due to proper care and treatment under the observation of skilled doctors is likely to boost the hospitals segment.

Geographically, the sternal retractor market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to dominate the globally market. This is attributed to high rate of surgeries, well-established health care infrastructure, and increase in demand for surgical instruments. Europe holds the second largest share of the sternal retractor market. Asia Pacific is expected to be the most promising market due to large patient pool and rising number of surgeries.

The global market for the sternal retractor is highly fragmented. Key players operating in the global sternal retractor market are B. Braun Melsungen AG, Cardivon Surgical, Inc., Novo Surgical, Inc., Sklar Instrument, MEDICON eG, and others.