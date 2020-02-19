Surgical Tables and Lights Market to Witness a Robust CAGR of 3.0% from 2018 to 2026

Different types of surgical tables and surgical lights such as orthopedic tables, gynecology tables, and radiolucent C-arm compatible tables, and LED and halogen surgical lights are offered by market players, depending on specifications of the procedure and requirements of the operating room. In terms of revenue, the global Surgical Tables And Lights Market is anticipated to exceed value of US$ 1,800 Mn by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of more than 3.0% from 2018 to 2026. Integration of hybrid operating rooms in existing hospitals and developing health care infrastructure are factors likely to fuel the global surgical tables and lights market between 2018 and 2026.

Key players are focusing on the development of surgical tables and lights with better efficacy. For instance, in March 2018, Hill-Rom Services Inc. introduced a new upgrade to its Allen range of surgical tables, designing a pin-less H-bracket for complex surgical procedures in the operating room. These key developments are likely to fuel the global surgical tables and lights market in the near future. However, high prices of surgical tables are likely to hamper the global surgical tables and lights market during the forecast period.

The global surgical tables and lights market can be segmented based on product, application, and geography. Among the product segments, the surgical tables segment dominated the market in 2017 and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. Rapidly developing hospitals and health care infrastructure in developing countries and introduction of new and advanced product offerings by market players are likely to propel the surgical tables segment during the forecast period. Among applications, the public segment led the global surgical tables and lights market, in terms of revenue, in 2017. The segment is projected to continue to dominate the market during the forecast period also.

In terms of geography, North America held a major share of the global surgical tables and lights market in 2017. High prices of surgical tables and lights in the U.S. and increasing adoption of new and advanced surgical tables and lights for integrated and hybrid operating rooms in the country were responsible for high share held by North America in the global market in 2017. In terms of revenue, Europe and Asia Pacific are projected to gain market share by the end of the forecast period. A new era of public–private partnerships (PPPs) in the hospital sector in countries such as Mexico and Brazil, wherein both sectors are entering into alliances in order to develop hospital infrastructure and provide high-quality care, are likely to boost the market in Latin America from 2018 to 2026.

Key companies operating in the global surgical tables and lights market profiled in the report are Getinge AB., Mizuho OSI, Merivaara Corp., JW Bioscience, Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd., Dr. Mach GmbH & Co. KG, Stryker, Hill-Room Services, Inc., STERIS plc, and NUVO. These players are adopting organic and inorganic growth strategies to expand their product portfolios, strengthen their geographical reach, expand customer base, and gain market share. For instance, in May 2018, Hill-Rom Services Inc., in association with IMRIS, announced the launch of its new magnetic resonance neurosurgical imaging tabletop in the new TruSystem 7500 OR table platform. This step would enable Hill-Rom Services Inc. to meet the demand for ergonomic and MRI-suitable tables from hospitals and neurosurgeons across the globe.