Telecom Software Professional Services Market 2019 Global Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities, Forecast 2025
— Telecom Software Professional Services Market:
Executive Summary
Telecom software professional services include services that support telecom-specific software and the services that communication service providers (CSPs) use for transformation projects like optimization, re-engineering, and restructuring, and for operations and support.
One trend in the market is growing demand for customized telecom software. Telecom operators are shifting their business model to a customer-centric one from a technology-centric model. Hence, the adoption of customized telecom software will facilitate telecom service providers to deliver bundled services, which will enhance user experience. Major OSS BSS functions like customer relationship management (CRM), convergent billing, business intelligence (BI), and revenue assurance need tailored software.
One driver in the market is growing demand for cloud-based BSS. SMEs have become increasingly important to CSPs as a means of growing their business. The enterprise market is highly competitive with the long-term relationships providing converged communications technology suite coupled with cloud-based services to its clients. Most of the CSPs are providing cloud-based BSS model to SMEs to ensure better manageability of resources. CSPs require vendors that can offer a wide range of professional services from design consulting, business consulting, tailored development for new features and use cases, systems integration, and hosted managed services with the standard product related services.
This report focuses on the global Telecom Software Professional Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
The key players covered in this study
Amdocs
Ericsson
HPE
Huawei
…
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Hosted and Product Related Services
Systems Integrated
Outsourced Services
Market segment by Application, split into
Large Enterprise
Small and Medium Enterprise
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Telecom Software Professional Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Telecom Software Professional Services development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Telecom Software Professional Services are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
